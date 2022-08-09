Ronchetti rally to feature Gov. DeSantis

SANTA FE — Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is set to appear at a rally for Mark Ronchetti’s gubernatorial campaign this weekend.

The event in Carlsbad on Sunday will also feature U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, a Republican up for reelection this year in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Whether it’s crime, where we’re now the 2nd most violent state in the country, or on the economy, with high prices killing family budgets,” Ronchetti said in a statement, “New Mexicans are ready for change. Governor DeSantis is a premier leader on the national stage, and I’m honored by his support and his interest in visiting our beautiful land of enchantment.”

The Democratic Party of New Mexico slammed Ronchetti for campaigning with the governor who signed Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban, which doesn’t include an exception for rape or incest.

By campaigning with DeSantis, Ronchetti and Herrell “have said the quiet part out loud: they fully intend to bring extreme Trump policies here to New Mexico,” Democratic Party spokesman Daniel Garcia said.

Ronchetti has said he would support banning abortion after 15 weeks, but with certain exceptions, such as cases of rape or incest.