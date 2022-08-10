 Editorial: Defendant's GPS data is a real public safety issue - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Defendant’s GPS data is a real public safety issue

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

District Attorney Raúl Torrez says that, if he had been told he’d have to file a lawsuit against the court to get defendant GPS data, “I would have said, ‘You’re crazy.’ ”

It was crazy. Defendants wearing court-ordered ankle monitors agree to constant monitoring in return for staying out of jail pending trial. Last week, state District Judge James A. Noel affirmed that, ruling in favor of public safety and transparency, law enforcement, the public which pays for GPS monitoring, and Torrez, who sued the 2nd Judicial District Court for GPS data of two “violent repeat offenders.”

Noel ruled court administrators violated the state Inspection of Public Records Act when they withheld GPS data on Devin Munford and Jesse Mascareno-Haidle. After their pretrial releases, Munford was accused in the April 2021 shotgun slaying of Devon Heyborne, and Mascareno-Haidle was arrested on burglary charges.

Court administrators argued the GPS data was confidential because defendants have the right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. Providing law enforcement with their GPS data negates neither. And we would point out that, if they have issues with people knowing where they go, they have the right to skip the ankle monitor and remain in jail.

GPS tracking records are integral to determining if defendants on pretrial release are complying with the conditions of their release, up to and including committing new crimes. That’s essential information for police and prosecutors.

As it stands, Torrez says law enforcement may still face obstacles because of bill wording this year that officers need reasonable suspicion that GPS data will afford new evidence and is related to a pending criminal case not older than a year. That ignores the base reason someone is on a monitor (to be watched) and is akin to saying only check fingerprints for new crimes, cold cases be damned.

The state Public Defender’s Office has a valid concern whether the minute-by-minute whereabouts of defendants “should be visible to absolutely everyone.” Perhaps not. But the Legislature needs to remove obstacles to law enforcement and hammer out who has access to what data, when and how. Justice should not be short-circuited by a bill’s unintended consequences. Police, prosecutors, victims, witnesses and taxpayers all have an interest here.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Defendant’s GPS data is a real public safety issue

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: Know something? Say something to solve Muslim killings
Editorials
Someone knows something. And we need ... Someone knows something. And we need them to speak up before another person is added to the recent s ...
2
Editorial: APS right-sizing puts district in position to succeed ...
Editorials
Superintendent Scott Elder appeared downright peppy ... Superintendent Scott Elder appeared downright peppy Thursday, welcoming students back to school. The ...
3
Editorial: ABQ’s arroyo/ditch ban should save lives
Editorials
Albuquerque city councilors found common ground ... Albuquerque city councilors found common ground on legislation that could actually save lives when t ...
4
Editorial: Dedicated retirees and quest for justice
Editorials
The families of eight Metro-area women ... The families of eight Metro-area women missing for 16 years or more may not have much hope they̵ ...
5
Editorial: Los Ranchos can keep character and add development
Editorials
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque is at ... Los Ranchos de Albuquerque is at a crossroads.    Village leaders — in serious ...
6
Editorial: Online voter data - transparency vs. privacy concerns
Editorials
The Voter Reference Foundation says its ... The Voter Reference Foundation says its searchable online voter database is "to ensure fair el ...
7
Editorial: ABQ’s free bus fares show promise; more security ...
Editorials
For the majority of Albuquerque residents ... For the majority of Albuquerque residents who own a reliable vehicle and have a decent gas budget to ...
8
Editorial: Mayor, City Council need to come together on ...
Editorials
It is a flip-flop. But it's ... It is a flip-flop. But it's a welcome one. Earlier this summer, Mayor Tim Ke ...
9
Editorial: If clean and safe, Rail Trail could be ...
Editorials
Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ... Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described a plan to build the $40 million Albuquerque Rail Tr ...