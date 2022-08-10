ICYMI: Macklemore surprises ABQ wedding

Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore performed a show at Isleta Amphitheater on Saturday. He was the opening act for rock band Imagine Dragons.

On Tuesday, Macklemore, born Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, took to Instagram to post that there was a wedding happening at his Albuquerque hotel.

“Yo it’s Macklemore. There’s a wedding happening right now in my hotel in Albuquerque. And I’m bout to crash it.”

The rapper went down to the reception where he toasted the newlyweds and played his new song “Maniac.”

Macklemore’s performance was a return to New Mexico, where he spent his formative years as a rapper.

In 2017, he caught up with the Journal to talk about what New Mexico means to him and how the Land of Enchantment changed his path within music.

“New Mexico has a special place in my heart,” he said during that interview. “I went to the College of Santa Fe for a year, spent a lot of time between Santa Fe and Albuquerque. It was a very pivotal time in a lot of ways. Santa Fe was the place where I got good at rapping; just being in my dorm room, not going to many classes and really focusing on my craft. That’s when I felt I was starting to make music that was different than just being in high school and rapping, when I was like ‘I really like this, I wanna listen to this.’ It’s awesome, Santa Fe is the place where I got my fake I.D. taken back in the day, so there’s a lot of love for that place and I always love coming back to New Mexico.”

