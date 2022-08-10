 Community vows to stay united - Albuquerque Journal

Community vows to stay united

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Lisa Christopherson, center, holds a sign of support during the prayer vigil on August 9 at the Islamic Center of New Mexico after the arrest of Muhammad Syed, a suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Rain pounded the area as hundreds filled the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Tuesday evening to mourn the four local Muslim men whose lives were taken in the past year.

Samia Assed, who organized the event, said the news of an arrest brought some semblance of closure for a community that had been in “a great panic” over the past week.

But she said the arrest of a Muslim man was a “shock.”

“This is a sigh of relief, but at the same time, we’re going to be really cognizant of making sure – moving forward as a Muslim community – that we stay united. … We don’t want to divide between our different sects,” she said.

Assed said that in the coming weeks and months, they would try to bring some healing and resources to the community to address all the needs they have. Assed’s brother, Ahmad Assed, is president of the center in Albuquerque and spoke at a news conference about the arrest earlier in the day.

Those gathered for the prayers included such local leaders as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mayor Tim Keller, and those in the Muslim community, as well as representatives of many other religious groups, Sikhs, Mennonites and Jews among them.

Prayers were recited, and both religious and local leaders spoke to bring solidarity to the community and the families reeling from the deaths.

Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, the brother of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, sat in the front row, staring solemnly forward as those at the podium spoke of his brother and the others killed in recent weeks. When it came his time to speak, he touched on how alone he felt when he learned of his brother’s death. Then he spoke of the outpouring of support that followed from everyone in the community. How it made him feel no longer alone.

“Today, I’m here, I’m thankful – I received love, which I feel,” Hussain said, adding that he believes justice will be served for his brother.

Religious leaders from different denominations take part in the the prayer vigil at the Islamic Center of New Mexico on Tuesday, August 9 after the arrest of Muhammad Syed, a suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Assed said she knew some of the victims, but she did not know the man arrested in connection with the case, Muhammad Syed. It’s too early, she pointed out, to know the motives behind the crimes, but the questions are still there.

“People are grasping at understanding why … So, the heavy lift is ahead of us,” Assed said. “Evil … will be ousted and the good will come back to this community.”

Salim Ansari, who got up to speak, said he knew Syed and was shocked to hear of the allegations. Ansari said the Syed he knew was humble, nice and had six children who carried those same qualities.

Margarita Mercure, a community activist, said it’s important at a time like this to be there for the Muslim community.

“Sometimes, people can take a blanket or generalized view of an entire community, and it shouldn’t be that way,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Mercure said she knew two of the victims, both by chance encounters, with Mohammad Ahmadi at his Halal market and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain when he was with Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury’s campaign.

She said they both had something in common that struck her.

“You don’t forget people who are genuinely warm and kind,” she said. “Who knew that something this horrific could happen (to both of them). … The world is so small and we are all somehow connected, just a few layers distant.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Community vows to stay united

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Community vows to stay united
ABQnews Seeker
'We are all ... connected, just ... 'We are all ... connected, just a few layers distant'
2
ICYMI: Macklemore surprises ABQ wedding
ABQnews Seeker
Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore performed a ... Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore performed a show at Isleta Amphitheater on Saturday. He was the opening act for rock band Imagine Dragons. On Tuesday, ...
3
Police arrest suspect in killings of Muslim men
ABQnews Seeker
Five days after Albuquerque investigators disclosed ... Five days after Albuquerque investigators disclosed that they believed the recent killings of Muslim men around the city may be related, they took a ...
4
Eisenhower sixth graders get a jump on the school ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's safe to say that Rylee ... It's safe to say that Rylee Pratz, an incoming sixth grader at Eisenhower Middle School, won't be getting lost on her first day of ...
5
TOP OF MIND: What do you think about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think about the Voter Reference Foundation posting New Mexico voter information online, including residential addresses ...
6
Rain boosts Rio Grande flows, consistent irrigation resumes
ABQnews Seeker
What a difference the rain makes. ... What a difference the rain makes. At the end of July, the Rio Grande ran dry in Albuquerque for the first time in nearly ...
7
Ronchetti rally to feature Gov. DeSantis
2022 election
Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of ... Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is set to appear at a rally for Mark Ronchetti's gubernatorial ...
8
New liquor licenses for NM restaurants 'wildly successful'
ABQnews Seeker
Plenty of new restaurants are embracing ... Plenty of new restaurants are embracing the chance to pour New Mexico-made gin and vodka under the state's reshaped liquor-license system. But the home ...
9
Guadalupita man charged with vehicular homicide after driving through ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Guadalupita man was charged with ... A Guadalupita man was charged with vehicular homicide after drinking and driving through a flooded road in Mora County on Sunday, killing the passenger ...