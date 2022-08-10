 Stranded whale euthanized after removal from French river - Albuquerque Journal

Stranded whale euthanized after removal from French river

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

PARIS — A beluga whale that captured French hearts when it showed up in the Seine River had to be euthanized Wednesday after it was successfully removed from the French waterway, authorities said.

A rescue team was preparing to transfer the whale to a saltwater pool in Normandy. The male marine mammal was first spotted in the Seine last week after having accidentally veered off its normal path to the Arctic.

During the rescue operation, the dangerously thin animal began to have breathing difficulties, and so experts decided the most humane thing to do was to euthanize the creature.

“During the journey, the veterinarians confirmed a worsening of its state, notably its respiratory activities, and at the same time noticed the animal was in pain, not breathing enough,” Florence Ollivet Courtois, a French wild animal expert, said. “The suffering was obvious for the animal, so it was important to release its tension, and so we had to proceed to euthanize it.”

Conservation group Sea Shepherd France said veterinary exams after the beluga’s removal from the river showed it has no digestive activity. Members of the organization had tried unsuccessfully since Friday to feed fish to the whale.

Courtois said the whale experienced distress after it was moved to a refrigerated truck and during the approximately 160-kilometer (99-mile) drive to the Normandy coast.

The whale was expected to spend several days recuperating in the saltwater pool in the northeastern French port town of Ouistreham before being towed out to sea.

The rescue team said ahead of time that the transfer carried a risk of the whale dying because of the stress involved in the process. However, the move was deemed necessary because the animal would not have been able to survive in much longer in the Seine’s fresh water.

“The decision to euthanize the beluga was taken as it was too weakened to be put back into water,” Guillaume Lericolais, the subprefect of France’s Calvados region, said.

Home » AP Feeds » Stranded whale euthanized after removal from French river

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
AP Feeds
Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed ... Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic ...
2
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
AP Feeds
The FBI's unprecedented search of former ... The FBI's unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as ...
3
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
AP Feeds
Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air ... Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an ...
4
Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island
AP Feeds
Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military ... Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren't just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control ...
5
How Schumer's messy style delivers for Dems: 'I ...
AP Feeds
Shoes off, an almost-empty container of ... Shoes off, an almost-empty container of leftovers, an unfinished glass of wine -- this was the exhausted portrait of one of the most powerful ...
6
One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China
AP Feeds
In a recent closed-door meeting with ... In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency's counterterrorism center, the CIA's No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other ...
7
As Israel-Palestinian truce holds, Gaza power plant restarts
AP Feeds
With a cease-fire between Israel and ... With a cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants holding after nearly three days of violence, Gaza's sole power plant resumed operations Monday and Israel ...
8
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden and first lady ... President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst ...
9
China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
AP Feeds
China said Monday it is extending ... China said Monday it is extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the ...