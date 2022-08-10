 Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher - Albuquerque Journal

Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

By Associated Press

WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.

The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.

Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was facing batter Isaiah Jarvis of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tuesday when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis’ helmet. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid.

After a few moments, Jarvis’ head cleared enough for him to walk unaided to first base. Meantime, Shelton stood on the mound staring at the ground in tears over what happened.

After a moment, Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.” Shelton’s teammates and coach gathered around the pair to join in consoling the young righty.

The gesture drew a standing ovation. Pearland went on to beat Tulsa 9-4 and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, starting next week.

Home » Sports » Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Police arrest suspect in killings of Muslim men
ABQnews Seeker
Man from Afghanistan charged in two ... Man from Afghanistan charged in two of four homicides
2
Community vows to stay united
ABQnews Seeker
Organizer says 'people are grasping at ... Organizer says 'people are grasping at understanding why'
3
Eisenhower sixth graders get jump on school year
Uncategorized
Newcomers are getting help from the ... Newcomers are getting help from the big kids on campus
4
Guadalupita man charged with vehicular homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Passenger died after truck was driven ... Passenger died after truck was driven into water
5
Ronchetti rally to feature Gov. DeSantis
2022 election
Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of ... Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is set to appear at a rally for Mark Ronchetti's gubernatorial ...
6
Rain revives Rio Grande flows
ABQnews Seeker
Extra water has helped restore consistent ... Extra water has helped restore consistent irrigation
7
Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victims were hit by a truck ... Victims were hit by a truck that ran a red light while speeding on Lomas
8
New liquor licenses for NM restaurants 'wildly successful'
ABQnews Seeker
Plenty of new restaurants are embracing ... Plenty of new restaurants are embracing the chance to pour New Mexico-made gin and vodka under the state's reshaped liquor-license system. But the home ...
9
Police investigating hit-and-run fatal pedestrian crash
ABQnews Seeker
Central was re-opened this morning after ... Central was re-opened this morning after a pedestrian died in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash, Albuquerque police say.
10
Los Lunas Schools shelter-in-place lifted
ABQnews Seeker
A shelter in place at Los ... A shelter in place at Los Lunas Schools has been lifted, Los Lunas Schools Communications Specialist Sydney Olivas said. 'All students and staff are ...