 Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight - Albuquerque Journal

Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight

By Michelle Chapman / Associated Press

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.

Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted late Tuesday.

Musk is by far the largest individual shareholder in both Tesla and Twitter.

Shares of Tesla rose almost 2% before the opening bell Wednesday. Shares of Twitter Inc., up 16% in the past month with most believing Musk faces long-shot odds of success in court, jumped another 3%.

Musk countersued Twitter last week, accusing the company of fraud over his aborted $44 billion acquisition. He claimed that Twitter held back critical information and misled his team about the size of its user base.

Musk alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of a securities law in Texas, where Musk lives.

Musk offered to buy Twitter earlier this year, then tried to back out of the deal claiming the social platform was infested with a larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

Musk said in the spring that he planned no major sales of his stake in Tesla after lining up financing to acquire Twitter, but Dan Ives, an industry analysts with Wedbush, said Wednesday that “the situation has dramatically changed.”

Wedbush raised it’s target price for shares of Twitter, “With the chances of a Twitter deal now more likely in our opinion and the Street seeing through this poker move by Musk,” Ives wrote to clients.

“We can also see Musk trying to resolve this powder keg situation before the Twitter deal officially heads to court in October,” Ives wrote. “At a minimum, we see Twitter getting a massive settlement from Musk in the $5 billion to $10 billion range that is starting to be factored into the stock.”

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Police arrest suspect in killings of Muslim men
ABQnews Seeker
Man from Afghanistan charged in two ... Man from Afghanistan charged in two of four homicides
2
Community vows to stay united
ABQnews Seeker
Organizer says 'people are grasping at ... Organizer says 'people are grasping at understanding why'
3
Eisenhower sixth graders get jump on school year
Uncategorized
Newcomers are getting help from the ... Newcomers are getting help from the big kids on campus
4
Guadalupita man charged with vehicular homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Passenger died after truck was driven ... Passenger died after truck was driven into water
5
Ronchetti rally to feature Gov. DeSantis
2022 election
Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of ... Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is set to appear at a rally for Mark Ronchetti's gubernatorial ...
6
Rain revives Rio Grande flows
ABQnews Seeker
Extra water has helped restore consistent ... Extra water has helped restore consistent irrigation
7
Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victims were hit by a truck ... Victims were hit by a truck that ran a red light while speeding on Lomas
8
New liquor licenses for NM restaurants 'wildly successful'
ABQnews Seeker
Plenty of new restaurants are embracing ... Plenty of new restaurants are embracing the chance to pour New Mexico-made gin and vodka under the state's reshaped liquor-license system. But the home ...
9
Police investigating hit-and-run fatal pedestrian crash
ABQnews Seeker
Central was re-opened this morning after ... Central was re-opened this morning after a pedestrian died in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash, Albuquerque police say.
10
Los Lunas Schools shelter-in-place lifted
ABQnews Seeker
A shelter in place at Los ... A shelter in place at Los Lunas Schools has been lifted, Los Lunas Schools Communications Specialist Sydney Olivas said. 'All students and staff are ...