A man was shot to death at a park early Wednesday morning in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Benjamin Valdez said officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to Ragle Park for reports of a unconscious person.

He said police found a man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, dead from at least one gunshot wound.

“This case is being investigated as a homicide. There is no suspect information available currently,” Valdez said.