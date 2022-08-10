 Son of man suspected of killing Muslim men arrested on federal gun violation - Albuquerque Journal

Son of man suspected of killing Muslim men arrested on federal gun violation

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The son of the man suspected of shooting Muslim men around the city has been federally charged with providing a false address when he bought a gun last year.

Shaheen Syed, who used to go by “Maiwant Syed,” was arrested Wednesday.

His father, 51-year-old Muhammad Syed, was arrested Monday night and has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Aftab Hussein on July 26 and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on Aug. 1.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for New Mexico, when Shaheen Syed bought two guns from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) gun store in Albuquerque in June 2021 he listed his address as being in Broward County, Florida.

When an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives checked the address the resident said he had lived there for several years and Shaheen Syed never had lived there. Shaheen Syed told an Albuquerque homicide detective he had lived in Albuquerque since 2016.

The agent said it was important to provide a correct address so that the ATF can determine whether it was legal for an FFL to sell the gun to that person.

The guns Shaheen Syed is accused of buying while using a false address are not mentioned in the criminal complaint charging his father with murder. That complaint does list several other guns Shaheen Syed and his father bought.

 

