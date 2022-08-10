 I-25 Studios to become Cinelease Studios - Albuquerque Journal

I-25 Studios to become Cinelease Studios

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

I-25 Studios located northwest of Paseo del Norte in Albuquerque is becoming Cinelease Studios. (Courtesy of Cinelease Studios)

It’s official.

After years of being for sale, I-25 Studios is becoming Cinelease Studios.

The deal was announced on Wednesday as the longtime company will take over management of the studio space located at 9201 Pan American Freeway NE.

Cinelease has had a presence in New Mexico since 2006.

It’s housed productions such as “Chambers,” “Lone Survivor,” “MacGruber,” “Swing Vote” and “Outer Range.”

“As long as Cinelease has been in the state of New Mexico, it has been our plan to provide top shelf service to our clients and partners in production,” said Gannon Murphy, general manager of Cinelease Studios. “Now that Cinelease Studios is able to provide a home for film and television in a city and state with a reputation as fantastic as Albuquerque, Cinelease is making good on our promise to help grow the industry.”

Cyndy McCrossen, Albuquerque Film Office liaison, said Albuquerque has seen consistent growth for more than 15 years by developing qualified crew members and infrastructure.

“In addition to the excellent space, Cinelease Studios will be able to offer productions an extensive support system ranging from vendors to post production services,” McCrossen said.

According to Cinelease, the studios and Herc Entertainment Services will be coupled with that of I-25 Studios’ existing team to create a smooth transition and a memorable filmmaking experience.

More than simply studio space, the 104,000-square-footprint of stages will offer filmmakers 38,000 square feet of mill space; 39,000 square feet of newly renovated executive production and office space; additional room for storage, painting, props, wardrobe, makeup, catering; and an abundance of parking.

The indoor amenities are surrounded by acres of workable backlot.

Cinelease is set to offer in-house production services, which is similar to that of the six other studios it runs across the country.

That includes post-production services.

Cinelease has invested millions in new equipment and technologies, including its recent acquisition of LRX Lighting, a pioneer in robotic lighting technology designed to improve safety on set by keeping boots on the ground and lights in the air.

“Cinelease decided to come to New Mexico because we have developed a world-class ecosystem where film and television production can thrive,” said Alicia J. Keyes, Economic Development Department secretary. “These new investments will expand production capacity, putting more New Mexicans to work.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » I-25 Studios to become Cinelease Studios

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
I-25 Studios to become Cinelease Studios
ABQnews Seeker
It's official. After years of being ... It's official. After years of being for sale, I-25 Studios is becoming Cinelease Studios. The deal was announced on Wednesday as the longtime company ...
2
Man fatally shot at park in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
A man was shot to death ... A man was shot to death at a park early Wednesday morning in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Benjamin Valdez said ...
3
Police arrest suspect in killings of Muslim men
ABQnews Seeker
Man from Afghanistan charged in two ... Man from Afghanistan charged in two of four homicides
4
Eisenhower sixth graders get a jump on the school ...
ABQnews Seeker
Newcomers are getting help from the ... Newcomers are getting help from the big kids on campus
5
Man arrested in suspected DWI crash that killed a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victims were hit by a truck ... Victims were hit by a truck that ran a red light while speeding on Lomas
6
Rain revives Rio Grande flows
ABQnews Seeker
Extra water has helped restore consistent ... Extra water has helped restore consistent irrigation
7
Ronchetti rally to feature Gov. DeSantis
2022 election
Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of ... Republican Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a potential 2024 presidential candidate, is set to appear at a rally for Mark Ronchetti's gubernatorial ...
8
Guadalupita man charged with vehicular homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Passenger died after truck was driven ... Passenger died after truck was driven into water
9
Community vows to stay united
ABQnews Seeker
Organizer says 'people are grasping at ... Organizer says 'people are grasping at understanding why'