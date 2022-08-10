City approves first safe outdoor space

The city Planning Department has given a green light to the first safe outdoor space in Albuquerque.

Dawn Legacy Pointe’s application for a new campsite on Menaul near Interstate 25 has been approved, according to the city’s website.

Brad Day, a local businessman consulting Dawn Legacy Pointe, said the site could be ready for tenants in the next 30-45 days. It is approved for 40 spots and up to 50 occupants.

The approval comes just days before the City Council — which in June approved safe outdoor spaces — will vote on legislation intended to outlaw them.

Safe outdoor spaces are organized, managed lots where people who are homeless can sleep overnight in tents or vehicles. Because of the City Council’s June vote, they are now allowed under Albuquerque zoning code if they meet certain requirements. They must provide tenants with toilets, showers, handwashing stations and must also submit for the city’s review a copy of their management plan or security agreement that indicates the site has 24/7 support.

The code limits them to two in each of the city’s nine council districts, but the cap does not apply to religious institutions.

Dawn Legacy Pointe, which aims to provide accommodations for sex-trafficking victims and other vulnerable populations, was the first organization to apply to run a safe outdoor space but others have since done the same.

Heading Home, a nonprofit that runs local homeless shelters, has applied to operate safe outdoor spaces at 715 Candelaria NE and 7440 Jim McDowell NW.

Pastor Dennis Hubbard of Bethlehem Baptist Church has applied to have safe outdoor spaces at both of the church’s locations: 5915 Bluewater NW and 512 Wheeler SE.

He said he’s pursuing the sites in partnership with the city itself. He said officials with the city’s Family and Community Services Department presented him with the idea and will provide the resources necessary to create it, such as the restrooms and showers.

He said the church would provide a parking lot where people can sleep in their vehicles.

“They sleep in their cars already; I’m just going to provide a safe place for them to park,” Hubbard said, adding that the ultimate goal is to link them to resources to get into more stable housing.