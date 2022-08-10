Cody Canada and The Departed coming to Red River festival

Sometimes a little vacation is needed.

For Cody Canada, because he’s so busy on tour, his time off from the road is spent with his family.

“We went to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers in LA,” he says. “We were having fun. I realized that my kids are almost grown up and I want to spend that time with them. I’ll have a senior in high school. It’s going by too fast.”

Canada has been performing music since he was a teen with Cross Canadian Ragweed for years, and now with Cody Canada and The Departed.

Now 46, he’s worked hard for the niche he’s carved out for himself in music.

Canada and The Departed are taking part in the 8750′ BBQ and Music Festival in Red River. The three-day event begins on Thursday, Aug. 18, and runs through Aug. 20.

The band recently released a reboot of the classic album, “Soul Gravy,” on July 1. This was the second studio album that Cross Canadian Ragweed recorded on Universal Records in 2004. The original album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and featured the singles “Sick and Tired” and “Alabama” – both which charted on the singles chart.

“Sick and Tired” featured Lee Ann Womack on the original and she’s back singing on the new version.

Canada says for two years, he didn’t play any Ragweed songs.

Then about 10 years ago, he began playing the old songs and they still resonated with audiences.

This is what gave him the idea to head into the studio and rerecord the entire album.

“We took two or three weeks to record,” he says. “I wanted to get back to the songs because I wanted to fix the guitars because I didn’t like the way they sounded on the original. Being a guitarist, those had to be right.”

Canada was excited to be able to revisit the singles, “Sick and Tired” and “Lonely Girl.”

“Working on the songs took me back to the reason they were written,” he says. “All of the feelings came back. Recording these again was also kind of ‘I told you so’ to the record label that originally put the album out. They were leaning on ‘Sick and Tired’ because it featured Lee Ann Womack. I wanted ‘Lonely Girl’ to be a single and they said it wasn’t a radio single. I’m proud of the original album, but I think there could have been more done. ‘Lonely Girl’ was like one of my kids and it hurt my feelings to say that it’s not good enough.”

Canada says his songs often come from a personal place, which is why songs like “Sick and Tired,” “Lonely Girl” and “Too Far Gone” still resonate.

“These songs I needed to get off my chest and I need to be honest,” he says. ” ‘Too Far Gone’ is about me missing my wife when I’m on tour. ‘Lonely Girl’ and ‘Sick and Tired” were about my sister. I write from a personal place all the time.”

If making music full time wasn’t enough, Canada helps his wife, Shannon, out when he can running School of Rock New Braunfels.

The school helps nurture the younger generation coming up with through music. Their songs are students at the school and have their own band called Waves.

The family traveled to Portugal to play at the School of Rock at Rock in Rio.

“I do this for her,” he says of his wife. “She started the school and I’ll pitch in when I get a chance to. It’s such a beautiful thing. We’ve always leaned on each other for 24 years of marriage.”