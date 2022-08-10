 Artist finds inspiration in fantasy, mythology and steampunk - Albuquerque Journal

Artist finds inspiration in fantasy, mythology and steampunk

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

New Mexico-based artist George Hayes III primarily uses oil for his creations. He is inspired by fantasy. (Courtesy of George Hayes III)

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

Looking at the art work of George “Hauie” Hayes III, one could easily see that he is inspired by fantasy.

It’s a world where anything is possible.

It’s also where he finds peace.

It’s common to find Hayes up at all hours of the day working on his art.

He is currently showing at The Gallery ABQ and East Mountain Public Library.

Hayes will also have a solo show at The Gallery ABQ in September.

“Professionally, I first started showing at a gallery in 1989 in Fort Wayne, Indiana,” he says. “Today, art is beyond love for me. It’s my life. I’ll get up at 4 a.m. and begin to dabble with the oils.”

He is the master of his own controlled chaos.

“I work on five or six paintings at a time,” he says. “I jot down an idea and let it sit awhile. As I go along and develop it, I remember that nothing is ever set in stone. I go with the idea I’m feeling at the time. I love chaos with a sense of structure.”

Hayes’ preferred medium is oil.

“There are ‘Ooops’ moments,” he says with a laugh. “That’s why I have palette knives and sandpaper around.”

“The Night Eyes of Autumn” by George Hayes
(Courtesy of George Hayes III)

Currently showing at The Gallery ABQ, he has five originals on view and prints are for sale.

Come September, he will have a show with Carr Imaging at the same gallery.

His work is also on display at the East Mountain Public Library, where he has more than two dozen pieces.

“That show has pieces dating back to 2011,” he says. “You can see my evolution as a artist through this exhibit.”

Hayes was raised in Indiana, Ohio and Illinois. He made his move to New Mexico in 1995.

“I’ve pretty much set roots here,” he says. “This is where my art has grown and been influenced.”

His inspiration comes not only fantasy, but mythology and steampunk.

“I love Rococo, Art Nouveau and Deco,” he says. “Some people don’t like it. I love to paint these eras that were so ornate. People dressed up to go to the city. It’s all an extension of my personality and who I am. These types all appeal to me and have a huge impact on what I create.”

As Hayes continues to evolve through his art, here are a few things you didn’t know about him:

1 “Whenever I have openings, I like to dress up as one of my characters, who is named Captain Daydreamer.”

2 “I refurbish frames and incorporate them into my art pieces. The frames become an extension of my art.”

3 “I like to work on five or more paintings at a time. I enjoy the process of letting them sit and growing.”

4 “I love Rococo, Deco and Art Nouveau. I tend to point to people and they will see it.”

5 “I’ve often been told by friends that I’m not of this time. I wear that as a badge of honor.”

Work on display
George Hayes’ work is currently on display at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE, through August. His work is also at the East Mountain Public Library, 487 NM-333 in Tijeras. To view Hayes’ work, visit etsy.com/shop/georgehayesart

