 Phantoms to make tour stop at Salt Yard West - Albuquerque Journal

Phantoms to make tour stop at Salt Yard West

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Los Angeles-based electronic dance music duo Phantoms will perform in Albuquerque on Friday, Aug. 12, at Salt Yard West. (Courtesy of Relentless Beats)

Over the years, Kyle Kaplan and Vinnie Pergola have cultivated a friendship personally and professionally.

The pair are the masterminds behind the electronic dance music outfit, Phantoms, which makes a stop in Albuquerque at Salt Yard West on Friday, Aug. 12.

Phantoms is also celebrating the release of its latest album, “This Can’t Be Everything.”

“We’re so excited to be releasing the album the same day as the show in Albuquerque,” Pergola says. “We love Albuquerque. We’re fans of ‘Breaking Bad,’ so it’s always great to get back into that part of the country.”

Pergola says work on the new album began right as the pandemic hit in March 2020.

“We had an early trip to London and that’s where we wrote two of the songs,” Pergola says. “As the shows disappeared, we knew we had time on our hands. We decided that we might as well make a body of work rather than releasing more singles or EPs. Honestly, it felt great.”

Pergola and Kaplan have been friends for more than a decade.

During that time, they’ve been able to carve out a niche for themselves in the music industry.

Pergola and Kaplan enjoy working together.

“We’re pretty collaborative,” Pergola says. “Our working style is very symbiotic.”

Kaplan continues, “We’re pretty respectful and if something means a lot to one of us, we’ll be able to work it out.”

The pair admit that their minds are always running on overdrive while thinking about music.

They share a common recurring dream.

“We’re on stage at Red Rocks,” Pergola says. “We get on stage and are completely unprepared. The crowd is just staring at us and we look at each other wondering how did we wind up in that position? It’s a situation I hope we never find ourselves in.”

Kaplan and Pergola are taking their time finalizing the set list for their tour.

They want a blend of new and old material.

“We’re going through our tracks and seeing what makes the best show,” Kaplan says. “It’s important for us to be on stage having fun. We’re going to hit all the main points for sure.”

Phantoms
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

WHERE: Salt Yard West, 3700 Ellison Road NW

HOW MUCH: $20, plus fees at tixr.com. The event is 21 and over.

