Rio Rancho, Los Lunas housing projects underway

One of New Mexico’s largest homebuilders is looking to help meet housing demand in the Albuquerque metro area with two new developments.

Hakes Brothers are in the process of building two communities — one in Rio Rancho and one in Los Lunas — that will include nearly 200 homes. Construction is slated to begin in the next two months once roads are completed, said Christian Venegas, vice president of operations for Hakes Brothers’ Albuquerque division. Prospective buyers can purchase lots where the model homes will be built.

“As Albuquerque continues to attract families and individuals seeking a better quality of life, we’re excited to provide housing solutions to meet that demand,” Hakes Brothers Albuquerque division President Chris Hakes said in a statement. “These two communities are designed to address the needs of a wide variety of new home buyers with (a) high-quality product.”

The larger of the two communities currently under construction is Melon Ridge in Rio Rancho, with 155 homes planned in the area of Unser NE and Northern NE. Homes in the community start at around $370,000 and are open concept.

New homes at Melon Ridge have square footage between 1,366 and 2,380. They come in three- and four-bedroom models, and have two to two-and-a-half bathrooms, depending upon the layout.

As for the Los Lunas community, dubbed Cerro Vista, about 40 homes are currently under construction. The community is just west of Intestate 25, near the Facebook Data Center.

Prices for homes in the Cerro Vista community start at about $480,000. They span 2,119 to 2,740 square feet and some of the homes come with a three-car garage, the company said. Floor plans for the homes feature three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms, large kitchens and big room spaces.

Hakes Brothers has about a dozen active communities in and around the Albuquerque area with the addition of the two developments currently under construction.

The homebuilding firm, founded in 2006, has built communities in El Paso and San Antonio, Texas, according to their website. They also have five communities in Las Cruces.

Hakes Brothers has sold more than 300 homes from this time last year, said John Alarcon, the corporate marketing manager for the company.

According to the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, which includes towns and cities in the metro area, the inventory of single-family detached homes for sale stood at a little over 1,200 in July.