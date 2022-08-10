What’s happening in ABQ: Aug. 12-18, 2022

For all of the fútbol fans out there, thank goodness the season started last week. If you are not a big soccer fan, just know it is a good time to laugh at Manchester United.

Flamenco under the stars

At 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Casa Flamenca, 401 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, the summer series keeps its momentum going with more performances at its outdoor performance space.

This show features special guest artists in flamenco guitarist Juani de La Isla, flamenco singer Miguel Rosendo and flamenco dancer Jesús Helmo Cortes.

There will also be performances at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

Tickets start at $35, plus fees, and can be bought at casaflamenca.org

Raekwon at Sister Bar

It could all be so simple that Raekwon the Chef of Wu-Tang, stops in Albuquerque for two shows. Doors open for the shows at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Sister Bar, 407 Central Ave. NW.

Raekwon is known for his legendary debut album, “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.”

Celebrating film

The High Desert Screening Film Festival will take place from noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the South Broadway Cultural Center, 1025 Broadway Blvd. SE.

More than a dozen films will be screened during the one-day event. There will also be an actor development forum and a filmmakers symposium. VIP pass is $75, with individual tickets between $15-$25, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

Back to School Bash at Dreams Event Studio

On Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dreams Event Studio, 9577 Osuna Road NE, Suite M2, is hosting a free back-to-school event. There will be food trucks, a DJ and more as we try to party the summer away.

Show up with school supplies and help children in the area. Everyone who brings in an item worth $1 will be entered to win a swag bag put together by Delectable Baking Co.

More information can be found at eventbrite.com

Kids Saturday Project at Creativity Warehouse

This Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10:30 a.m.-noon, head out to Creativity Warehouse, 1950 Juan Tabo Blvd. NE, for fun with clay.

Your kid can make whatever they please with the techniques taught by their instructors. Clay, tools and other materials will be provided, so no need to worry.

Creativity Warehouse recommends not wearing your best dress clothes as glazes and clay are messy. You must register ahead of time to comply with the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets are $25, so register at creativitywarehouse.com

Kathy Mattea in Alto

Grammy-winning star Kathy Mattea and her band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road in Alto.

Mattea is known for her songs “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” “Walk the Way the Wind Blows” and “The Battle Hymn of Love.” Tickets start at $66, plus fees, at spencertheater.com

Big Time Rush

This weekend, everyone’s favorite Nickelodeon boys engage on their comeback tour.

Big Time Rush will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University SE.

The decade-long wait is finally over, and they are set to hit the city with new music on a highly anticipated tour. Tickets start at $29, plus fees, at livenation.com

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com