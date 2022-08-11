Third man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A third man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded outside an East Central convenience store in May.

Anthony E. McCrady, 28, is facing an open count of murder in the May 8 shooting that left 25-year-old Raymond Sedillo dead. A warrant has been issued for McCrady’s arrest. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Police have arrested two other suspects so far in the case: Curtis Taylor III, 24, and Tyrell Burr, 27.

Albuquerque police responded to gunfire at the In and Out Market at Central and Pennsylvania during the early hours of May 8. After the shooting, Sedillo was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on May 21.

Taylor was arrested July 2 after police traced the SUV involved in the shooting to Taylor’s girlfriend, who later identified him as one of the shooters from the surveillance footage. Burr was arrested July 13 when police found messages between him and Taylor that referenced the homicide. Burr’s phone was searched by police and subsequently placed at the scene of the shooting within 15 minutes of the homicide.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court, on June 30, a confidential informant identified a third shooter as McCrady. Police matched a previous mugshot of McCrady to the surveillance video taken on the night of the shooting and a detective also confirmed the ID.

Burr picked McCrady out of a photo lineup, telling police he fired first at Sedillo before Burr opened fire.