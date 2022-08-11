 Suspect says teen girl's death was 'all an accident' - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect says teen girl’s death was ‘all an accident’

By / Eastern New Mexico News

CLOVIS – A Clovis teen told police he did not mean to shoot 17-year-old Shammiel Kirven last week at the Clovis Apartments.

Zyon Williams, 19, told police he was walking with two of his friends at the apartment complex and had his grandmother’s 9mm XD pistol in the waistband of his pants. He told officers he was playing with the pistol as he approached the building where the girl was standing and pointed it at her. That’s when the gun went off, he said.

Williams told police he did not intend to shoot Shammiel.

“It was all an accident,” he said, according to court records.

Police said they were dispatched to the Clovis Apartments, 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, to answer a call about a shooting.

On arrival, officers found the teenage girl inside the entryway to one of the apartment buildings. She was on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Clovis fire department EMS personnel were on the scene just as officers began to check on the victim.

Telles said Shammiel was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries shortly after arrival.

After the incident, Williams said, he ran to his grandmother’s apartment and told her what happened.

Authorities said Williams walked into the Clovis Police Department about 2:30 p.m. the same day and gave a detailed account of the incident.

He is charged with abuse of a child resulting in death and tampering with evidence. He was in the Curry County jail on Monday.

“The victim was not an intended victim; she was not a target,” Clovis Police Capt. Robert Telles said. “There was some careless activity. Basic fundamentals in gun safety were not followed.”

Police said they knew Williams was a suspect before he turned himself in thanks to multiple witness interviews, plus tips to the “Tip411” app.

“He was aware we wanted to speak with him,” Telles said.

Williams’ first appearance in court was Friday in Clovis Magistrate Court, where he was bound over to District Court. He continues to be held without bond in the maximum security section of the detention center.

The slaying is the seventh this year that Curry-Roosevelt county officials have investigated as a homicide.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Suspect says teen girl’s death was ‘all an accident’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM
ABQnews Seeker
Picks represent a strategic move to ... Picks represent a strategic move to expand appeal within large reservation
2
Suspect says teen girl's death was 'all an accident'
ABQnews Seeker
Police note the victim was 'not ... Police note the victim was 'not a target,' but there was 'careless activity'
3
Sandia research park helps boost the local economy
ABQnews Seeker
Contribution to gross regional product from ... Contribution to gross regional product from 2020-21 was more than $1 billion
4
Cemeteries lament bathing, camps on grounds
ABQnews Seeker
Administrators say homeless people cause additional ... Administrators say homeless people cause additional challenges, expense
5
Artist unveils message of peace in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Kyle Holbrook hopes to bring awareness ... Kyle Holbrook hopes to bring awareness to gun violence during national tour
6
ABQ attorney files suit seeking MDC records
ABQnews Seeker
Someone tried to get recorded conversations, ... Someone tried to get recorded conversations, lawyer says
7
Third man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 28-year-old faces an open count ... The 28-year-old faces an open count of murder in the May 8 incident
8
Sheriffs back Ronchetti in new TV ad
ABQnews Seeker
Crime has emerged as a top ... Crime has emerged as a top issue in race for governor
9
Accused killer had been asked to leave mosque
ABQnews Seeker
Incident of slashed tires in the ... Incident of slashed tires in the parking lot in 2020 led to the request