Clovis mayor expresses concern about recent crimes

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Aug. 9–Clovis mayor Mike Morris knows recent criminal activity in the city such as shots fired incidents, shooting deaths and more are “alarming” and have the community “concerned and upset.”

Morris addressed the problem in the opening minutes of Thursday’s regular meeting of the Clovis city commission.

Morris said it was “very concerning” that teenagers seem to be involved in the incidents.

Morris noted the most recent victim, the fourth in Clovis this year, was Schammiel Kirven, 17, who died in what police are calling an accidental shooting Wednesday.

The mayor offered condolences to Schammiel’s family.

“Why are our young people choosing crime,” Morris asked as he spoke. He wondered what it would take to turn young people away from such a choice.

Morris told the audience that he and some of the city’s commissioners have met with Clovis police chief Roy Rice about the problem.

“The Clovis police department in swift fashion has solved crimes and made arrests,” Morris said. “I’m telling the chief ‘I support you, what do you need?'”

Morris said Rice told him, “I have what I need” when it comes to dealing with the uptick in criminal activity.

Morris repeated his belief the police department is doing a great job.

In other business the commissioners heard from assistant city manager Claire Burroughes the local infrastructure and capital improvements plan for 2024-2028.

Burroughes outlined the desired infrastructure plans that need abut $197 million in funding to come to fruition: The building of a wastewater re-use facility, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard improvements, a behavioral health facility, renovations for the Lyceum Theater and animal shelter improvements are the top five projects on the list.

City manager Justin Howalt addressed the shooting complex and archery range north of the city at Ned Houk Park and the decision that it will be operated by the city.

Originally it was to operated by a subcontractor but that candidate backed out of the deal.

Howalt said that he does not see the facility as being in competition with any privately held business in the area.

No time-table was set for opening the facility but Howalt told the commissioners he knows the public wants it opened.

Cannon Air Force Base wing commander Colonel Terence G. Taylor appeared before the commissioner along with Sara Williams the base’s education liaison, vice wing commander Brent Greer, IRON deputy Amy Egbert and director of staff Rick Masters to present the city with its award for the “Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award.”

