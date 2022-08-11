 Schammiel Kirven was 'loveable, respectful' - Albuquerque Journal

Schammiel Kirven was ‘loveable, respectful’

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Aug. 9–CLOVIS — Schammiel Kirven, 17, liked hanging out with friends, especially her cousin, Legacy Kirven, “who was like her sister,” Pastor Daniel Murrell said.

Murrell is pastor of the First Church of the Brethren where Schammiel’s funeral is scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. today.

The teenager died a week ago, shot in an incident her alleged shooter called “an accident.”

The suspect, Zyon Williams, 19, remains in the Curry County Adult Detention Center charged with abuse of a child resulting in death. Williams has a detention hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Friday Ninth Judicial District Court.

Murrell, a former Clovis High Wildcat and a long-time resident of Clovis, is concerned about too much violent crime amongst young people.

“Our youth are subjected to enormous pressures,” Murrell said. “The music and the environment is making them lose touch with reality.”

Murrell believes young people don’t have the knowledge needed to have guns or the finality of playing with guns.

“This is not a video game,” Murrell said. He said in “real life” you don’t get shot then get back up.

Murrell said Schammiel and her family came to church for years.

“She was a loveable young lady,” Murrell said. “She was very respectful.”

Murrell said the community cares when young people are gone too soon because of violence.

Murrell said he and other members of the church and community wanted to reach out with the love of the Lord.

He said people who would like to make dishes to feed the family or make donations are invited to bring items by the church at the corner of Acoma Street and Manana Boulevard.

“I love the fact of how our community comes together; there has been such an outpouring of love,” Murrell said. “It just proves we are still ‘Clovis strong.'”

