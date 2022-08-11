Fishing Line for Aug. 11, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Alumni Pond, Noah Benavidez, 11, of Las Cruces caught a 12-inch bass using a worm Aug. 6. … Albert Gonzales of El Paso, Texas, caught a 6-pound catfish using a hot dog July 29.

Donovan Maruch of Albuquerque caught a 42-inch, 17-pound tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using a swimbait July 31.

Jeneva Martinez of Roswell caught a 16-inch, 2.5-pound largemouth bass at Brantley Lake using a nightcrawler worm July 31.

Jennifer Macke of Albuquerque caught an 18.5-inch trout at Gravel Pit Lakes in Cimarron Canyon State Park using homemade dough bait July 30.

At Cochiti Lake, Zach and Courtney Stimson of Rio Rancho caught a 29-inch, 10.5-pound catfish using minnows and a 25-inch, 6-pound catfish using chicken liver Aug. 1. … Jothum Stallings Junior, 13, of Albuquerque caught an 18-inch smallmouth bass using a jig with a 4-inch chartreuse twin curly tail grub.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Dennis Duran of Albuquerque caught a 5-pound, 12-ounce largemouth bass using a Googan crankbait July 31. … Aaron Gutierrez of Albuquerque caught a 17-inch largemouth bass using a white minnow buzz bait July 24.

Patrick Mondragon of Clovis caught an 8-pound catfish at Greene Acres Lake using shrimp marinated in Pautzke catfish nectar July 31.

Amrek and Drake Wilson, 12 and 10, of Cyril, Oklahoma, caught a 22-inch rainbow trout and an 18-inch rainbow trout on the Red River using pink PowerBait worms at the Red River City Pond on July 22.

On the San Juan River, Emmet Fowler of Farmington caught a 24-inch, 6-pound rainbow trout using a size 24 zebra midge fly Aug. 2. … Shapes Padilla of Belen caught a 23-inch brown trout using a minnow fly Aug. 1.

Josiah Salazar, 5, of Albuquerque caught his first fish, a 13-inch rainbow trout, at the Seven Springs Brood Pond using orange PowerBait on Aug. 6.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 34.5 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies and hopper dry flies. Fishing for trout at Gravel Pit Lakes was good using homemade dough bait.

Fishing for catfish at Clayton Lake was fair to good using chicken liver and homemade dough baits.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was good using wacky rigged plastic worms.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Cowles Ponds. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair to good using dry flies and salmon peach PowerBait.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Hopewell Lake. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using PowerBait, Pistol Pete spinner flies, corn and dough bait.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Los Pinos River. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake will remain closed until further notice. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

State park closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Morphy Lake. Visit Morphy Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 206 cfs. National forest and state park closures have been in place restricting fishing access to much of the Pecos River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 115 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow using live worms and Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 648 cfs. Anglers reported high water levels and muddy water.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 57.2 cfs. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 149 cfs. National forest and state park closures have been in place restricting fishing access to the Rio Mora. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Pe ñ asco on Monday morning was 29.0 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using stimulator flies and red Copper John flies. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was good using dry flies.

Fishing for catfish at Springer Lake was good using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was fair to good using pink and orange PowerBait.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was slow. Fishing for white bass was good using vertical jigs and spoons for suspended fish in 25-30 feet of water. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was good using drop shot rigs in 8-26 feet of water, and top water lures in the back of coves. Fishing for crappie was slow. Fishing for catfish was good using punch bait. The main lake water surface temperature was in the lower 80s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 552 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using swimbaits and Rapala jerk baits.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using Pistol Pete spinner flies and orange PowerBait. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for bass at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using twin tail chartreuse curly tail grubs. Fishing for catfish was good using minnows and chicken liver.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using nymph flies, worms, salmon eggs and garlic PowerBait.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond. They expect the pond to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stockings will be discontinued until all work is done.

Fishing for trout at Heron Lake from shore was fair using garlic PowerBait.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 79.9 cfs. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and spinners.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Lagunitas Lakes. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Navajo Lake was good using plastic worms and Ned rigs in 10-20 feet of water. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair to good using pink and orange spinners tipped with corn.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 461 cfs and 508 cfs, respectively. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including San Gregorio Lake. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 362 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using size 24 zebra midge flies, grey foam wing emerger flies, crystal flash midge flies and minnow flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using worms, red annelid flies and black and gold spinners.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using orange PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Tingley Beach had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout was good at Trout Lakes using pink PowerBait, corn and salmon eggs. National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair to good using worms and blue and white crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using worms and hot dogs.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Fishing for catfish at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was slow using live minnows and small jigs. Fishing for bass was slow to fair using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was good using small red deep-diving crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair using small crankbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut carp bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good using Googan crankbaits and white minnow buzz baits. Fishing for white bass was very good using curly-tail grubs and Sassy shad. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using Sassy shad and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was slow using green grubs, nightcrawler worms and curly tail grubs.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 213 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using cut bait.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair using salmon eggs and PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was good using chicken liver.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using dry flies during the morning and nymph flies in the afternoon.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using cut bait and homemade dough bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was good using 3-inch plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait and live worms.

Fishing for catfish at Young Pond was slow to fair using Smoky Links sausage, nightcrawler worms and chicken liver.

Southeast Fishing Report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was slow using worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was good using shrimp, worms and chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 8.90 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Fishing for catfish at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for bluegill was good using nightcrawler worms.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Brantley Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and wacky rigged Senko worms. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using worms.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Eunice Lake was slow to fair using stink bait.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using shrimp marinated in Pautzke catfish nectar.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair using chartreuse PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 121 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Rio Bonito was fair using worms.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 5.28 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using worms.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

A water release on Friday will drop the Santa Rosa Lake level to a previous low where the boat ramp will not be usable.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Source: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish