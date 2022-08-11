Rio Rancho police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ occupants of SUV

Rio Rancho police were involved in a shooting and one officer was injured during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Police are searching for a maroon early 200s Chevrolet Tahoe that fled after the shooting. Officers had pulled the vehicle over on suspicion of being stolen at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened when police tried to take the driver and any passengers into custody, according to the Facebook post.

Police said the officer has non-life threatening injuries and they didn’t say how he or she was hurt.

The vehicle fled toward Corrales after the shooting, according to police.

“The suspects are outstanding at this time,” a Rio Rancho PD Facebook post states. “The rear window of the vehicle is now broken out, and there is a trash bag on the passenger side window. The suspects are armed and dangerous.”

The department is asking anyone with information to call law enforcement immediately. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina also took to Twitter to ask people to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

According to the post, Meadowlark Lane from Sara Road to Loma Larga Road, which is northeast of Intel Corporation facility, will remain closed until further notice. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

The post did not say whether the suspect or suspects had been shot.

“As always, our mission is to safeguard the safety and welfare of our public,” the department said on Facebook. “We are also asking the public and all law enforcement agencies in New Mexico to assist us in locating all suspects and vehicle.”

Police department officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.