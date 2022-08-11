 Rio Rancho police looking for 'armed and dangerous' occupants of SUV - Albuquerque Journal

Rio Rancho police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ occupants of SUV

By Ryan Boetel and Aubrey Hovey / Journal Staff Writers

Rio Rancho police were involved in a shooting and one officer was injured during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Police are searching for a maroon early 200s Chevrolet Tahoe that fled after the shooting. Officers had pulled the vehicle over on suspicion of being stolen at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened when police tried to take the driver and any passengers into custody, according to the Facebook post.

Police said the officer has non-life threatening injuries and they didn’t say how he or she was hurt.

The vehicle fled toward Corrales after the shooting, according to police.

“The suspects are outstanding at this time,” a Rio Rancho PD Facebook post states. “The rear window of the vehicle is now broken out, and there is a trash bag on the passenger side window. The suspects are armed and dangerous.”

The department is asking anyone with information to call law enforcement immediately. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina also took to Twitter to ask people to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

According to the post, Meadowlark Lane from Sara Road to Loma Larga Road, which is northeast of Intel Corporation facility, will remain closed until further notice. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

The post did not say whether the suspect or suspects had been shot.

“As always, our mission is to safeguard the safety and welfare of our public,” the department said on Facebook. “We are also asking the public and all law enforcement agencies in New Mexico to assist us in locating all suspects and vehicle.”

Police department officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Rio Rancho police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ occupants of SUV

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Rio Rancho police looking for 'armed and dangerous' occupants ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho police were involved in ... Rio Rancho police were involved in a shooting and one officer was injured during a traffic stop Thursday morning. Police are searching for a ...
2
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first ...
Nation
Gasoline prices dipped to just under ... Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who ...
3
Accused killer had been asked to leave mosque
ABQnews Seeker
Incident of slashed tires in the ... Incident of slashed tires in the parking lot in 2020 led to the request
4
'Excited to be back'
ABQnews Seeker
Tens of thousands of APS students ... Tens of thousands of APS students returned to school Wednesday morning
5
Cemeteries lament bathing, camps on grounds
ABQnews Seeker
Administrators say homeless people cause additional ... Administrators say homeless people cause additional challenges, expense
6
Albuquerque approves its first safe outdoor space
ABQnews Seeker
Site on Menaul near I-25 may ... Site on Menaul near I-25 may be 'life-changing' for many
7
'Pause' sought on plans to close Coronado Park
ABQnews Seeker
Petition says residents were left out ... Petition says residents were left out of the city's decision, and there is no plan
8
Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
Nation
Three people were killed Wednesday when ... Three people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said. David Anson, chief deputy coroner for ...
9
ABQ attorney files suit seeking MDC records
ABQnews Seeker
Someone tried to get recorded conversations, ... Someone tried to get recorded conversations, lawyer says
10
Artist unveils message of peace in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Kyle Holbrook hopes to bring awareness ... Kyle Holbrook hopes to bring awareness to gun violence during national tour