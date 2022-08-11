 FBI updates list of missing Native Americans - Albuquerque Journal

FBI updates list of missing Native Americans

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

The FBI has updated a list of Native Americans missing in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, according to an FBI news release.

The list, which can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/mmip-data-081022.pdf/view, has been updated to add 19 names. Ten names have been removed. There are 186 missing Indigenous persons now on the list, the release states.

“This list exceeded our expectations,” Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division said in the release. “Besides appearing to be accurate for the state of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, the list has galvanized local and tribal law enforcement agencies to update their files on missing Indigenous people. That’s good news for the families who are seeking answers. The public also has reached out to us and our partners to share information.”

If an Indigenous person’s family member is missing and is not included in the list, they are urged to contact their local or tribal law enforcement agency, the release states. Anyone who knows the location of anyone on the list is also asked to contact law enforcement.

The FBI plans to update the list monthly, according to the release.

