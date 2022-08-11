Blake’s caters to ‘heat-loving customers’ with new buffalo-flavored offering

Blake’s Lotaburger is unveiling a spicy new addition to its menu: the buffalo chicken boat, which will join the menu Monday,

Lotaburger currently offers a trio of chicken meals: a green chile chicken sandwich, a ranch chicken sandwich and a chicken tender boat.The buffalo chicken boat is Blake’s first buffalo-flavored chicken product.

“Blake’s Lotaburger is a New Mexico icon,” said Trisha Terraciano-Spence, marketing consultant for Blake’s Lotaburger. “People get really excited when we launch a new product.”

The buffalo chicken boat, like the chicken tender boat already featured on Blake’s Lotaburger’s menu, features a nest of french fries topped with breaded chicken pieces. The buffalo chicken boat, however, includes a spicy buffalo sauce and a drizzle of ranch.

“We wanted to give our heat loving customers another crave-able menu item to enjoy,” said Brian Rule, president of Blake’s Lotaburger in a press release.

Terraciano-Spence said the product will capitalize both on a nationwide love of buffalo chicken flavor and the current popularity of the chicken tender boat at Blake’s Lotaburger.

“New Mexicans do love heat, so we think this is going to be a huge hit among our New Mexican fans,” Terraciano-Spence said.

Blake’s Lotaburger was founded in Albuquerque in 1952 by World War II Navy veteran Blake Chanslor. The chain owns 74 locations in New Mexico, Arizona and Texas, with the vast majority in New Mexico.

The buffalo chicken boat will be available for a limited time at all Blake’s Lotaburger locations. There are 65 Blake’s Lotaburger locations around the state — 66 as of next week, when UNM’s location will reopen after being closed for the summer.