Man charged in June road rage death of two teen girls

Detectives have charged a man in a road rage crash that left two 14-year-old girls dead in June on Central near the Rio Grande.

Roger Wilson, 27, is facing two open counts of murder, auto theft and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm charges in the June 29 deaths of Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Wilson was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Gallegos said Wilson was driving about 60 mph when he rammed a car with Henson, Salazar and two men man inside, on Central near Tingley. He said the car crashed, killing the two teens, and Wilson drove for another mile before crashing the car he was in.

“He fled the scene of that crash on foot,” Gallegos said. “Homicide detectives identified Wilson as the driver of the Honda, and determined through investigation that he was responsible for the crash that resulted in the death of the two girls.”