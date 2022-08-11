 Man charged in June road rage death of two teen girls - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in June road rage death of two teen girls

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives have charged a man in a road rage crash that left two 14-year-old girls dead in June on Central near the Rio Grande.

Roger Wilson, 27, is facing two open counts of murder, auto theft and aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm charges in the June 29 deaths of Alyssa Salazar and Alize Henson.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Wilson was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Gallegos said Wilson was driving about 60 mph when he rammed a car with Henson, Salazar and two men man inside, on Central near Tingley. He said the car crashed, killing the two teens, and Wilson drove for another mile before crashing the car he was in.

“He fled the scene of that crash on foot,” Gallegos said. “Homicide detectives identified Wilson as the driver of the Honda, and determined through investigation that he was responsible for the crash that resulted in the death of the two girls.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man charged in June road rage death of two teen girls

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man charged in June road rage death of two ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have charged a man in ... Detectives have charged a man in a road rage crash that left two 14-year-old girls dead in June on Central near the Rio Grande. ...
2
RRPD locates vehicle, detains person following police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police detained the driver of a ... Police detained the driver of a SUV 'for questioning' hours after the vehicle was allegedly involved in an incident where a police vehicle was ...
3
Blake’s caters to ‘heat-loving customers’ with new buffalo-flavored offering
ABQnews Seeker
‘Buffalo chicken boat’ will be available ... ‘Buffalo chicken boat’ will be available Monday
4
Los Ranchos postpones discussion on moratoriums
ABQnews Seeker
Three hours of public comment dominated ... Three hours of public comment dominated a Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Board of Trustees meeting that was adjourned late Wednesday without action on hot-button ...
5
Fire could impact Las Vegas water system for years
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas could face water issues ... Las Vegas could face water issues from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire for the next decade, city and state officials said Wednesday. The fire ...
6
FBI updates list of missing Native Americans
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI has updated a list ... The FBI has updated a list of Native Americans missing in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, according to an FBI news release. The ...
7
Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM
ABQnews Seeker
Picks represent a strategic move to ... Picks represent a strategic move to expand appeal within large reservation
8
Suspect says teen girl's death was 'all an accident'
ABQnews Seeker
Police note the victim was 'not ... Police note the victim was 'not a target,' but there was 'careless activity'
9
Sandia research park helps boost the local economy
ABQnews Seeker
Contribution to gross regional product from ... Contribution to gross regional product from 2020-21 was more than $1 billion