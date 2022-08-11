Frankie Valli sets concert in ABQ on Dec. 2

“Oh, What a Night!”

Frankie Valli is planning a stop in ABQ in December at the Kiva Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at ticketmaster.com or the Kiva Box Office.

Valli, now 88, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” chronicles the life and times of Valli and his legendary group, such classic songs as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” are all the rage again.

The widely acclaimed musical has touring companies around the world, including a successful nine-year engagement at Paris Las Vegas which concluded in 2016.

The Four Seasons (group members 1960–1966) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999. With 71 chart hits (including 40 in the Top 40, nineteen in the Top 10 and eight No.1’s), they are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time, having sold an estimated 170 million records worldwide. Valli is the only member of the group from its inception who currently tours.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets, starting at $45, plus fees.

To help wait for the December show, PBS is airing “Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: A Life on Stage” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

The PBS special was taped in April 2022 in the 10,000-seat arena at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.