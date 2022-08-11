 Four suspects charged in 2021 carjacking, homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Four suspects charged in 2021 carjacking, homicide

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Josiah Apodaca, left, and James Rodriguez (Source: MDC)

Police have charged four more suspects in a 2021 carjacking-turned-homicide in Southwest Albuquerque.

Josiah A. Apodaca, 19, alleged by an informant to be the shooter, is charged with murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes in the death of 24-year-old Elias Otero on Feb. 11, 2021.

Santos Veronica, 19, faces similar charges in the case, while Andre Avila, 20, is charged with retaliating against a witness and conspiracy, and James Rodriguez, 20, is charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Apodaca and Rodriguez have been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and arrest warrants have been issued for Veronica and Avila.

Apodaca and Rodriguez’s attorneys did not immediately respond to calls for comment. It is unclear if Veronica and Avila have an attorney.

According to a motion filed in 2nd Judicial District Court by Apodaca’s attorney, Apodaca should not be held until his trial because he has no previous criminal record, works two jobs and currently lives with his mother.

Apodaca’s attorney also mentioned that the affidavit failed to establish reliability and basis of knowledge of the confidential witness who placed Apodaca as one of the shooters.

Police arrested Adrian Avila and Anna Dukes, both 18, over the past several months. Dukes pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts each of armed robbery and conspiracy and faces up to 15 years behind bars and probation in the case.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Adrian Avila, Dukes, Veronica and Apodaca conspired together to rob a man on Feb. 10. Dukes allegedly lured the man over Snapchat to Alvarado Park, where Avila, Apodaca and Santos stole his car and money at gunpoint.

Later that night, according to police, Dukes lured Otero’s brother to the same park, where the three men stole his car, forced him into another car and drove him to Elias Otero’s home. Upon arrival, the group allegedly threatened to kill the brother unless Elias Otero gave them $1,000.

Elias Otero came out of the house with a gun and a confidential informant told detectives that Apodaca fatally shot him before the group fled. Police said Rodriguez helped the suspects get rid of the guns used in the crimes and Andre Avila repeatedly threatened to kill Dukes if she told anyone.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Four suspects charged in 2021 carjacking, homicide

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Four suspects charged in 2021 carjacking, homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Police have charged four more suspects ... Police have charged four more suspects in a 2021 carjacking-turned-homicide in Southwest Albuquerque. Josiah A. Apodaca, 19, alleged by an informant to be the ...
2
Frankie Valli sets concert in ABQ on Dec. 2
ABQnews Seeker
'Oh, What a Night!' Frankie Valli ... 'Oh, What a Night!' Frankie Valli is planning a stop in ABQ in December at the Kiva Auditorium. Tickets go on sale at 10 ...
3
Man charged in June road rage death of two ...
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives have charged a man in ... Detectives have charged a man in a road rage crash that left two 14-year-old girls dead in June on Central near the Rio Grande. ...
4
RRPD locates vehicle, detains person following police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police detained the driver of a ... Police detained the driver of a SUV 'for questioning' hours after the vehicle was allegedly involved in an incident where a police vehicle was ...
5
Blake’s caters to ‘heat-loving customers’ with new buffalo-flavored offering
ABQnews Seeker
‘Buffalo chicken boat’ will be available ... ‘Buffalo chicken boat’ will be available Monday
6
Los Ranchos postpones discussion on moratoriums
ABQnews Seeker
Three hours of public comment dominated ... Three hours of public comment dominated a Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Board of Trustees meeting that was adjourned late Wednesday without action on hot-button ...
7
Fire could impact Las Vegas water system for years
ABQnews Seeker
Las Vegas could face water issues ... Las Vegas could face water issues from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire for the next decade, city and state officials said Wednesday. The fire ...
8
FBI updates list of missing Native Americans
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI has updated a list ... The FBI has updated a list of Native Americans missing in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation, according to an FBI news release. The ...
9
Sandia research park helps boost the local economy
ABQnews Seeker
Contribution to gross regional product from ... Contribution to gross regional product from 2020-21 was more than $1 billion