Police release video of arrest of man suspected of killing Muslim men

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police have released two short video clips of the arrest of a man suspected of killing four Muslim men over the past nine months.

Muhammad Atif Syed, 51, is charged with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug. 1. Investigators say he is also the primary suspect in the Nov. 7 death of 62-year-old Muhammad Zahir Ahmadi and the Aug. 5 death of Naeem Hussain, 25.

Syed was arrested outside Santa Rosa on Monday as he headed to Texas. A SWAT team searched his Southeast Albuquerque apartment and police say they found the gun that fired the bullets that killed Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain.

The first video the Albuquerque Police Department released starts after Syed had already been pulled over and was lying face down on the pavement. Officer approach and then handcuff him. Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman said portions of the video are blurred to protect undercover vehicles.

The second video shows him getting out of the back of the patrol car, very slowly, and being escorted into APD headquarters.

