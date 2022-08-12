 Sports Speak Up! Readers criticize Griner, Cowboys and Turpin - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Readers criticize Griner, Cowboys and Turpin

By ABQJournal News Staff

IT’S IRONIC that the NFL wants to show its solidarity with women by having breast cancer awareness month and then the Cowboys hire a guy like Turpin.

— DB

CUBS’ BREAKUP with Jason Heyward “most expensive and unproductive free-agent signing”? At bat, yeah, but still a great fielder. However … the speech he gave during the rain delay during Game 7 of the World Series was worth all the money in the world to us Cub fans!

— John Ramsey

IT’S IRONIC that “Griner” is an anagram for “erring,” meaning “having done wrong.” She did wrong on foreign soil and now has to answer to foreign law enforcement. Hopefully, after experiencing a Russian prison, she will change her ways. Next time, leave your drugs at home.

— Joel from TX

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up! Readers criticize Griner, Cowboys and Turpin

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up! Readers criticize Griner, Cowboys and Turpin
Featured Sports
IT'S IRONIC that the NFL wants ... IT'S IRONIC that the NFL wants to show its solidarity with women by having breast cancer awareness month and then the Cowboys hire a ...
2
Pint's baseball return brings former top pick to 'Topes
Featured Sports
From 2016 first round draft pick ... From 2016 first round draft pick to 2021 MLB retiree, Riley Pint is back in the game with the Isotopes and loving baseball again.
3
Pro boxing: Friends Lovato, Lindenmuth become foes on Saturday
Boxing/MMA
Fists will fly, promise both parties ... Fists will fly, promise both parties involved, when Amanda Lovato and Katherine Lindenmuth square of ...
4
"Incredible human being" -- Longtime coach, Cibola AD Schroer ...
Featured Sports
Phil Schroer was remembered Wednesday as ... Phil Schroer was remembered Wednesday as a man who loved his family, who loved his Indiana Hoosiers, ...
5
Newest Isotope Toglia has a blast in Triple-A debut
Featured Sports
The Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday welcomed ... The Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday welcomed the call-ups of two former Colorado Rockies first-round ...
6
Las Campanas' Lardon makes history by winning Sun Country ...
Featured Sports
ISLETA PUEBLO – Through ... ISLETA PUEBLO – Through six holes in Tuesday's final round of the Sun Country ...
7
Lobo safeties Reed, Combs expect big, busy 2022 seasons
College
Safeties have big responsibility in Lobos’ ... Safeties have big responsibility in Lobos’ 3-3-5 scheme
8
Isotopes drop 4th straight in El Paso; Bernard is ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: At El Paso, 6:35 p.m., 610 ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: At El Paso, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/ 95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (2-0, 3.50) vs. Chihuahuas  TBD FRIDAY: Despite a promising start ...
9
United wants to feel at home ... at home
Featured Sports
Three games in six days with ... Three games in six days with a trip to the Big Apple thrown in just for grins is not that big an iss ...