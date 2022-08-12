Isotopes to celebrate Al Hurricane

Al Hurricane is part of the soundtrack to backyard barbecues, family get-togethers and summer nights for many New Mexicans.

“You’ve probably never even been to a party (in New Mexico) if you haven’t heard Al Hurricane music playing, right?” said New Mexico native Michelle Montoya, the Director of Community Relations for the Albuquerque Isotopes.

“Every wedding. Every party. Even every funeral. You always hear that music in the background. I know being a native New Mexican, growing up here, that’s what I heard.”

Friday night, in an effort several years in the making (COVID prevented past attempts to do so), the Isotopes will merge one of their wildly popular Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico nights with a special Al Hurricane Tribute Night, honoring the legacy of “The Godfather” of New Mexico music.

The game, scheduled to start just after 7 p.m., will feature a pregame concert on the outfield berm by Al Hurricane Jr. starting at 5:30 p.m. (when the gates open), a postgame fireworks show, in-game autographs available by Al Hurricane Jr., and a special Al Hurricane-inspired Mariachis bobblehead giveaway to the first 3,000 fans at the game.

The bobblehead doll, which has the usual Dia de los Muertos look of previous Mariachis night giveaways and logos, features a skeleton playing a trumpet, wearing a sombrero and donning a patch over its right eye, just as Al Hurricane did.

“I think it’s awesome with that patch on there. I mean, my dad would be really proud if he could see his bobblehead,” said Al Hurricane Jr., who said he was the one who suggested the addition when he and the team were discussing the giveaway in the offseason.

“I’ve had so many people call, so many family members. Can you get me a bobblehead? You can get me a bobblehead, right? No, I said. You got to get there to get your own bobblehead.”

Friday is the latest in an effort by the Isotopes to expand their regular promotion nights into more intricate themes, nights with more going on for fans than just a pregame giveaway or celebrity appearance.