Forensics return from ‘Rust’ set

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said it has received the FBI’s forensic reports and Office of the Medical Investigator reports from the high-profile fatal shooting on a movie set last year outside Santa Fe.

Juan Rios, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the agency is now awaiting actor Alec Baldwin’s phone records to be reviewed. He said those records “are forthcoming.”

“Once the phone records are received and reviewed by detectives, the final Sheriff’s Office investigative case file will be forwarded to the District Attorney for review and final charging decisions,” Rios said.

The case stems from an October 2021 incident when, according to authorities, Baldwin discharged a live round from a revolver on the set of “Rust,” killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza, 48, on the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set.

In the months that followed, several lawsuits have been filed in the incident and investigators determined live rounds made their way onto the movie set, leading to scrutiny of the film’s armorer, ammunition supplier and others.

The state Environment Department in April issued the production company a $136,793 civil penalty for its failure to “keep employees safe.”

Rios said the Sheriff’s Office is working with the Suffolk County Police Department in New York to get Baldwin’s phone records.

“Our detectives will need to then thoroughly review those phone records for evidentiary purposes,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a prepared statement.

