 Vomiting causes can be elusive - Albuquerque Journal

Vomiting causes can be elusive

By Dr. Jeff Nichol/For the Journal

First in a series.

Vomiting is nobody’s favorite pastime. Sadly, some cats retch intermittently throughout their lives. The causes can be elusive. I learned early that even when I was sure I had the answer, it was important to be ready to be wrong. Unexpected clues – easy to miss – change treatment plans, like right away.

A cat with a history of hurling sat on my exam table with a complaint of recent vomiting. The nice lady, Jerri Samuelson, fixed me with a hopeful expression on her face as she stroked Gucci, her 2-year-old female tortoise shell. “Hi, Ms. Samuelson, I’m Dr. Jeff Nichol. When did this cute girl start vomiting again?” “Well, she’d been doin’ OK but all of a sudden, in the past three days, she’s stopped eatin’, then she started pukin’, and now she’s got squirts.” Well, alrighty, then. Routine stuff, I thought. It was a Saturday morning. I’d be off work in an hour and a half, enjoying lunch and then washing and waxing my Triumph. Another day at the office.

My first years in practice had me in the employ of experienced veterinarians. Dr. Lloyd Beal, my boss at the Foothill Veterinary Hospital in Sacramento, was off that day. No problem. I’d breezed into the exam room just as confident as any young veterinarian could be. I hadn’t treated every malady of pets yet but I was current in my knowledge and ready for anything. Really? Just two years of out of school? Of course I was.

What I found on Gucci’s physical exam changed my day and my attitude. Her temperature was 104.2, respirations 60/minute – almost panting, her pulse was 180. Gentle abdominal palpation caused this sweet kitty to tense and cry quietly. Her intestines felt odd; there was fluid where it didn’t belong. As I started a mental list of possible causes I quickly realized I didn’t know where to start. I remembered an admonishment from an emergency medicine instructor in veterinary school. “Don’t just do something, stand there.”

Next week: Act fast or lose.

⋄ For help with behavior problems, you can sign up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in-person and in groups by Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week he shares a blog and a Facebook Live video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Vomiting causes can be elusive

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Tears of joy fill Isotopes' locker room after Bernard ...
ABQnews Seeker
After more than 1,000 games and ... After more than 1,000 games and a decade in the minors, Wynton Bernard gets his Major League call up to the Colorado Rockies.
2
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in Albuquerque area
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental and health officials in the ... Environmental and health officials in the Albuquerque area say they have found mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus. The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department ...
3
As lawmakers eye changes, NM gets low marks for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislature looking to retool structure amid ... Legislature looking to retool structure amid ongoing revenue boom
4
Republicans open Hispanic community center in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
GOP aims to attract groups who ... GOP aims to attract groups who typically vote Democrat
5
Forensics return from ‘Rust’ set
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff's Office says agency still needs ... Sheriff's Office says agency still needs to review Alec Baldwin's phone records
6
Los Ranchos delays action on developments
ABQnews Seeker
Board adjourns after hours of comment ... Board adjourns after hours of comment without decision
7
Four suspects charged in 2021 carjacking-homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Alleged shooter, 3 others face multiple ... Alleged shooter, 3 others face multiple counts
8
SUV rams police vehicle, injuring one officer
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho police fire at vehicle; ... Rio Rancho police fire at vehicle; driver detained
9
Fire could impact Las Vegas water system for years
ABQnews Seeker
State rushes to provide city with ... State rushes to provide city with filtration as reservoir runs low