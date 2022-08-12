 J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year - Albuquerque Journal

J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it caused cancer.

Talc will be replaced by cornstarch, the company said.

The company has faced litigation alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

However, demand for the company’s baby powder fell off, and J&J removed the talc-based product in most of North America in 2020.

The company did so after it saw demand drop due to “misleading talc litigation advertising that caused global confusion and unfounded concern,” about product safety a company spokeswoman said.

J&J said the change announced late Thursday will simplify its product selection and meet evolving global trends.

Last October, J&J said a separate subsidiary it created to manage talc litigation claims had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

J&J said then that it funded the subsidiary, named LTL Management, and established a $2 billion trust to pay claims the bankruptcy court determines that it owes.

The health care giant also said last fall that it will turn its consumer health business — which sells the baby powder, Band-Aids and other products — into a separate publicly traded company. The part of the company selling prescription drugs and medical devices will keep the J&J name.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, rose slightly before the opening bell Friday. The stock has performed better than the Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which J&J is a member, for most of the year.

Home » Business » Health & Safety » J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc ...
Health & Safety
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby ... Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands ...
2
US rules out summer COVID boosters to focus on ...
Health & Safety
U.S. regulators said Friday they are ... U.S. regulators said Friday they are no longer considering authorizing a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults under 50 this summer, focusing instead ...
3
Deal on Capitol Hill could ease seniors' health costs
Health & Safety
A deal on Capitol Hill that ... A deal on Capitol Hill that could cut prescription drug costs for millions of Medicare beneficiaries was cautiously cheered by older Americans and their ...
4
US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox ...
Health & Safety
After weeks of delays, nearly 800,000 ... After weeks of delays, nearly 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for distribution, U.S. health regulators said Wednesday. The announcement ...
5
Whistleblowers hit Southwest, FAA for lax safety practices
Health & Safety
Federal officials say that Southwest Airlines ... Federal officials say that Southwest Airlines and the union representing its pilots have resisted cooperating with investigations into accidents and other incidents and pushed ...
6
Feds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices
Health & Safety
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit ... The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday against some of the largest poultry producers in the U.S. along with a proposed settlement seeking to ...
7
Medical company to pay $16M to resolve false billing ...
Health & Safety
A national medical testing company has ... A national medical testing company has agreed to pay $16 million to resolve allegations that it submitted claims for payment for medically unnecessary tests ...
8
US disrupts North Korean hackers that targeted hospitals
Health & Safety
The FBI and Justice Department recently ... The FBI and Justice Department recently disrupted the activities of a hacking group that was sponsored by the North Korean government and that targeted ...
9
Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden's current ...
Health & Safety
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top ... Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Monday he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden's term in ...