City, county detect first West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022

Routine monitoring has detected the Albuquerque metro area’s first West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022, city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials announced Friday.

They recommend various precautions to lower the risk of contracting the virus. That includes using insect repellent while outdoors, keeping windows closed if they do not have screens, and regularly changing water in pet bowls, birdbaths and other water-holders where mosquitoes lay eggs.

“Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus will be around until there is a good hard frost in the area, so we urge people to continue to take precautions against mosquito bites throughout the rest of the season,” Mark DiMenna, deputy director of the Albuquerque Environmental Health Department, said in a statement.

Common West Nile virus symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, according to a news release. The virus can in rare instances also cause meningitis or encephalitis.

Albuquerque and residents of unincorporated Bernalillo County can report mosquito breeding sites or request mosquito control by calling 311. The city and county operate a program intended to reduce the number of mosquitoes spreading West Nile virus.