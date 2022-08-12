 Forrest Fenn's treasure covered in 'Missed Fortune' podcast

Podcast follows the story of the unintended consequences of the search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Peter Frick-Wright toured at Yellowstone’s Lamar Valley for the podcast, “Missed Fortune,” which follows the search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure.  (Courtesy of Darrell Seyler)

Forrest Fenn set off a frenzied treasure hunt with his 2010 memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase.”

About 350,000 people sought the riches, a handful of them losing their life along the way.

In 2014, Peter Frick-Wright wrote an article for Outside Magazine about Fenn’s treasure hunt.

With months of research and interviews going into the article, Frick-Wright realized there was something more to this story.

The treasure was found shortly before Fenn’s death in 2020.

Peter Frick-Wright

Yet, Frick-Wright wanted to tell more of the story.

He is at the helm of the podcast, “Missed Fortune,” which begins on Apple Podcast on Monday, Aug. 15.

“This has been a story I heard about and wrote nearly a decade ago,” he says. “It’s fascinating. You don’t stick with a story for eight years if it’s not.”

The podcast follows the true story of the unintended consequences when Fenn hid gold and valuables reported to be worth at least $1 million in a secret Rocky Mountain location.

Since the hunt began, thousands of searchers have gone out in pursuit, with at least five of them losing their lives in the process, and the chase has become an international story.

Even verified reports of the treasure being found in Yellowstone National Park have not stopped searchers from continuing the controversial hunt, with litigation, threats and harassment plaguing many of those involved.

Frick-Wright says during all of the reporting up until Fenn’s death, he would ask himself, “How closely do we stick to the treasure hunt?”

The story is told through the eyes of Darrell Seyler, who tells his story with the hunt.

“I think we had a fair idea of the structure of the series when we were making it,” he says. “I followed Darrell for all these years. We kept going out on treasure hunts. I knew the major points of the series. We knew the territory that we wanted to cover. We were surprised with what we found out. In the first three episodes, we go into deep detail of it all.”

Peter Frick-Wright in the water inside Kanab Creek in Arizona. Frick-Wright traveled over the Southwest for the podcast, “Missed Fortune,” which follows the search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure. (Courtesy of Travis Morgan)

Frick-Wright worked on the series full time for nearly two years.

“I spent the pandemic putting this together,” he says. “It was definitely the kind of thing that I made space for in my life. I pushed aside work to get the podcast up and running.”

Frick-Wright was in Santa Fe recently covering that last lawsuit that was open against Fenn.

“There are folks that have been spending time on this treasure hunt,” he says. “It started with a poem that was supposed to show where the treasure is. The journey became a chapter in people’s lives. People got something different from what was promised.”

Frick-Wright says Seyler’s story in the podcast is unique but universal.

“Lots of people got very invested in the journey,” he says. “They were consumed by something. I think listeners will recognize parts of themselves in the story. I hope people look at the story differently now.”

Online
Peter Frick-Wright’s podcast, “Missed Fortune,” is available on Monday, Aug. 15, on Apple Podcasts.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Podcast follows the story of the unintended consequences of the search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Podcast follows the story of the unintended consequences of ...
Arts
'Missed Fortune' begins on Apple Podcast ... 'Missed Fortune' begins on Apple Podcast on Monday, Aug. 15.
2
Ojibwe artist Patrick Collins uses painting to find himself ...
Arts
Patrick Collins will be showing his ... Patrick Collins will be showing his work at the Santa Fe Indian Market.
3
Upstart magazine Iconica showcases New Mexico lifestyle, artists
Arts
Quarterly publication features fashion, art and ... Quarterly publication features fashion, art and music across the state
4
'Art of Indigenous Fashion' showcases the works of Native ...
Arts
The IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native ... The IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Art exhibition 'Art of Indigenous Fashion' runs from Aug. 19 through Jan. 8, 2023.
5
'Indigenous Futures' includes film, fashion and artwork exploring the ...
Arts
Panel discussions will focus on women's ... Panel discussions will focus on women's leadership and gender issues, the future of Indigenous TV, climate change and the meaning of climate justice.
6
New Mexico Tech hosting performing arts series
Arts
Individual tickets cost $15 for adults, ... Individual tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for youth, while Tech students enter free with student ID.
7
Artist unveils message of peace in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Kyle Holbrook hopes to bring awareness ... Kyle Holbrook hopes to bring awareness to gun violence during national tour
8
Virgil Ortiz set to unveil Meow Wolf installation
ABQnews Seeker
Throughout his career, Virgil Ortiz has ... Throughout his career, Virgil Ortiz has pushed boundaries through art. The Cochiti Pueblo artist is teaming up with Meow Wolf to create a permanent ...
9
Jim Eckles digs deeper into the mystery of Victorio ...
Arts
Historian to present new findings on ... Historian to present new findings on who Doc Noss was