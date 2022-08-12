 APD release IDs, give updates on homicides - Albuquerque Journal

APD release IDs, give updates on homicides

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives released the names of three women and three men killed in the past month around Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Angela Romero, 32, Chuihsia Chen, 56, Suzanne Pledger-Miller, 59, Louie Sedillo, 51, Marvin McAllister, 56, and David Salazar, 60, are being investigated as homicides.

He said the Jan. 26 death of Elias Acuna-Whitely, 15, is no longer being considered a homicide. Gallegos said detectives determined Acuna-Whitley accidentally shot himself.

So far this year the Albuquerque Police Department has investigated 78 homicides in the city. By this time last year the total was 77.

The most recent cases began July 5.

Officers responded sometime before 1:30 p.m. to Grove and Chico NE, a block north of Central. They found Romero dead in the area and a cause of death has not been released.

Then, on July 11, police responded around 9:45 p.m. to gunfire near San Pablo and Bell SE. Officers found Pledger-Miller lying on the sidewalk and she was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Hours later, at 10:05 p.m., police responded to a “down and out” at Grand and San Mateo NE. An officer found Chen dead inside a vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds.

On July 26, officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to reports of a man lying in the bushes outside the Marriott Pyramid near Paseo del Norte and Jefferson. Police found Sedillo dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said Sedillo worked in the kitchen at the hotel and was walking into the building when he was shot.

On Aug. 7, officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a shooting in the Copper Ridge Apartments. Police found Salazar fatally shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Salazar was shot after getting into a fight with other individuals at the apartment.

Later that night, around 11 p.m., officers responded around 11 p.m. to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex near Zuni and San Mateo SE. Arriving officers found McAllister dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said McAllister lived and worked at the complex as a maintenance worker and was doing a random check on vacant apartments when he was shot.

