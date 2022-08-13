Fighter Perez headlines busy card at Expo New Mexico

If any young fighter is worthy of the proverbial big break, Abraham Perez would seem to be that guy.

The Albuquerque 23-year-old, after all, was a Golden Gloves, USA Boxing and Olympic Trials champion as an amateur.

So far, that big break has not arrived. No major promoter has come calling.

In the meantime, though, it’s nice have a father and an uncle who can keep him busy and get him the experience he needs.

On Saturday, Perez (4-0, two knockouts) will face Californian Isaac Anguiano (3-0, one KO) in the six-round super flyweight main event of a Legacy Promotions card at Expo New Mexico.

Aaron Perez, Abraham’s father, and Jordan Perez, his uncle, are the promoters.

Of his progress in the pros, Abraham Perez said, “So far, it’s fine. I like it. … I’m really enjoying it so far.”

After victories by first-round TKO in his first two pro fights, Perez went the six-round distance in wins by unanimous decision over veterans Mulapi Enjani and Alejandro Moreno. Though he lost only one round on one official scorecard in the two bouts, he calls them learning experiences.

“I learned that (fans in the pros) like a show,” he said. “They don’t like the Sweet Science, per se, the hit and don’t get hit. People want to see a fight.”

When Perez announced in 2020 his decision to turn pro, Bruce Trampler – Vice President and matchmaker at Top Rank, Inc., among the world’s top boxing promotional firms – promptly followed Aaron Perez on Twitter.

But when the elder Perez spoke with Trampler, he found there was no immediate interest. Be patient, Trampler said.

Abraham Perez is doing just that, focusing this week on Anguiano and nothing and no one else.

“Eventually, we’ll get one of those good promotion fights,” Perez said. “But right now, I have complete faith in what my pops is doing.”

Anguiano is something of a mystery, a 19-year-old from Pomona, California, with no listed amateur record. His three listed pro victories came against opponents with records of 0-2, 2-32 and no record at all.

It would be nice, Perez said, to know more about his opponent. But having been in a similar position many times as an amateur, and back then having only three rounds to solve the puzzle, he’s not concerned.

“I’ve sparred good people, and I’ve got good confidence in my skills to do whatever I need to do,” he said. “He’s a little taller, but I’ve fought taller people before.

“It’s no problem.”

THE CARD: If not unprecedented, it is highly unusual for a locally promoted boxing card to feature eight bouts. Eleven were listed originally, in fact, but three were scrapped.

Aaron Perez said that because Saturday’s card likely will be Legacy’s last of 2022, he wanted to give opportunities to as many fighters – and to give the fans as big a bang for the buck – as possible.

A featured six-round light flyweight bout matches fighting moms Amanda Lovato (1-1-1) of Albuquerque and Katherine Lindenmuth (1-0) of Bosque Farms.

Also of interest:

• Russian-born Albuquerque resident Leonid Grachev (4-0, three KOs) rates as a huge favorite in a six-round heavyweight bout against Los Lunas’ Manuel Eastman (3-6-1, one KO).

Grachev, however, might want to check with Cody East.

East, also of Los Lunas, was a heavy favorite when he stepped into the ring with Eastman at Buffalo Thunder in Pojoaque on Jan. 24, 2015. Eastman displayed knockout power in stopping East via first-round TKO.

• Popular Albuquerque light heavyweight Lorenzo Benavidez (3-3-1, one KO) will be back fighting in front of the home folks for the first time since March 2020. In February, he lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten prospect Robert Daniels Jr. in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Benavidez’s opponent Saturday is fellow Albuquerquean Jordan Gregory (1-3-2).

Saturday

Pro Boxing, Expo New Mexico (Lujan Building), 7 p.m.: Abraham Perez vs. Isaac Anguiano, Amanda Lovato vs. Katherine Lindenmuth, six other fights. Tickets: $25-$45. Call 505-382-5126.