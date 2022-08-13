Rio Rancho police seek suspect in officer-involved shooting

Rio Rancho police say they are looking for an “armed and dangerous” individual in a stolen vehicle who was part of an officer-involved shooting on Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart at Southern and Unser SE, according to a Facebook post put out by the Rio Rancho Police Department. Authorities are investigating the shooting and police are asking people to avoid that area.

Police didn’t specify whether the officers fired at the suspect, or if the suspect fired at officers. It is unclear at this time whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

The stolen vehicle is a 2019 blue Honda Civic that has a New Mexico license plate number ATLS84.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement.