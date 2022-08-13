 UNM football team to practice in University Stadium today - Albuquerque Journal

UNM football team to practice in University Stadium today

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

UNM quarterback Justin Holaday (12) is vying to become the Lobos’ starter. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

The University of New Mexico football team will have practice and an intrasquad scrimmage at University Stadium today at 3:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

There will also be a special season-ticket holder event.

The Lobos, 3-9 last season, are looking to improve on offense, where there is a quarterback battle for the starting spot between redshirt freshman CJ Montes, sophomore transfer Justin Holaday (Fresno City College) and senior transfer Miles Kendrick (Kansas).

On defense, returning safeties Jerrick Reed II, Tavian Combs and linebackers Reco Hannah and Ray Leutele are expected to lead a highly aggressive unit that has made vast improvement in the past two years under head coach Danny Gonzales and defensive coordinator Rocky Long.

All practices are open to fans until classes begin at UNM on Aug. 22.

 

