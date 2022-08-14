 Sports Speak Up! Watching Faldo ride off into the Montana sunset - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Watching Faldo ride off into the Montana sunset

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

MANY TEARS were shed at the Wyndham Classic with Sir Nick Faldo saying goodbye as the leading golf analyst alongside CBS’ Jim Nantz. With a reported combined nine previous marriages between Nick and his bride Lindsay, will fishing on the Faldo estate in Montana be enough to keep them happy? Of course Albuquerque is in the past history-mix with a former Faldo girlfriend from the Duke City reportedly roughing up Nick’s Porsche years ago with a golf club. Possibly their first Montana winter? Good luck and hopefully the 10th time will be the charm.

— At-Home TV Golf Analyst

Home » Sports » Sports Speak Up! Watching Faldo ride off into the Montana sunset

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Sports Speak Up! Watching Faldo ride off into the ...
Featured Sports
MANY TEARS were shed at the ... MANY TEARS were shed at the Wyndham Classic with Sir Nick Faldo saying goodbye as the leading golf analyst alongside CBS' Jim Nantz. With ...
2
2022 metro schools prep football schedule
Featured Sports
2022 METRO PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE   ... 2022 METRO PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE   WEEK 1 Thursday, Aug. 18 Valley vs. Bernalillo, at Cleveland HS, 7 p.m. Santa Fe at West Mesa, ...
3
Isotopes' Week of Wynton is emotional for Isotopes too
Featured Sports
Two former first round picks were ... Two former first round picks were blown away this week seeing Wynton Bernard get called up to the big leagues after 11 years in ...
4
UNM's Lehigh exceeds expectations in US Amateur
College
Lauren Lehigh's magical week at the ... Lauren Lehigh's magical week at the U.S. Women's Amateur lasted longer than she expected. ...
5
Rockies' Bernard makes MLB debut after decade in minors
Featured Sports
Wynton Bernard finally got his chance ... Wynton Bernard finally got his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres, and ...
6
Fighter Perez headlines busy card at Expo New Mexico
Boxing/MMA
If any young fighter is worthy ... If any young fighter is worthy of the proverbial big break, Abraham Perez would seem to be that guy.
7
Earning U.S. Amateur berth qualifies as great timing for ...
Featured Sports
The path to Matthew Watkins' first ... The path to Matthew Watkins' first U.S. Amateur Championship was a bit tricky, apparently requiring ...
8
Reliever Ken Giles designated for assignment by Mariners
Featured Sports
Right-hander Ken Giles, an Albuquerque native, ... Right-hander Ken Giles, an Albuquerque native, was designated for assignment Friday by the Seattle Mariners, who had signed the reliever last year when he ...
9
Tears of joy fill Isotopes' locker room after Bernard ...
ABQnews Seeker
After more than 1,000 games and ... After more than 1,000 games and a decade in the minors, Wynton Bernard gets his Major League call up to the Colorado Rockies.