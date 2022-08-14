Sports Speak Up! Watching Faldo ride off into the Montana sunset

MANY TEARS were shed at the Wyndham Classic with Sir Nick Faldo saying goodbye as the leading golf analyst alongside CBS’ Jim Nantz. With a reported combined nine previous marriages between Nick and his bride Lindsay, will fishing on the Faldo estate in Montana be enough to keep them happy? Of course Albuquerque is in the past history-mix with a former Faldo girlfriend from the Duke City reportedly roughing up Nick’s Porsche years ago with a golf club. Possibly their first Montana winter? Good luck and hopefully the 10th time will be the charm.

— At-Home TV Golf Analyst