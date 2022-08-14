 The heat is 'Hatching' - Albuquerque Journal

The heat is ‘Hatching’

By ABQJournal News Staff

Hot green chile hot out of the roaster outside El Paisano. Chile stands are setting up all over Santa Fe as the green chile selling season begins. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Hasn’t been hot enough for you this summer?

Well … “Hatch chile season has arrived and, at El Paisano, we have the most delicious and freshest Hatch for you” declares the Santa Fe supermarket on its Facebook page as chile stands begin to pop up there and elsewhere.

 

Israel Morante roasts hot green chile outside El Paisano Supermarket in Santa Fe on Thursday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

But, first, a little Hatch chile explainer for those who might not know – courtesy of the state Department of Agriculture.

“New Mexico chile is commonly labeled ‘Hatch’ chile, but did you know there is actually no chile pepper variety named Hatch?” the department says. “The name indicates an area where the chile peppers are grown” – in southern New Mexico.

“The New Mexican pod type was first grown commercially in the Hatch Valley and eventually spread to other areas around New Mexico,” the department further explains in its recent Facebook post. “Varieties of chile peppers that fall under the New Mexican pod type include: NuMex Big Jim, NuMex Joe E. Parker, NuMex Conquistador, Española Improved, Sandia, Anaheim and New Mexico 6-4. Each of these varieties packs a unique heat level that is more than simply ‘mild’ or ‘hot.’ ”

So, follow your nose to the roasting and get to tasting.

Home » News » New Mexico News » The heat is ‘Hatching’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Son of alleged shooter tied to killings of Muslim ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities: Cellphones of both men in ... Authorities: Cellphones of both men in 'general area' of shooting
2
3 shot in SE Albuquerque Saturday night
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say a shooting in ... Albuquerque police say a shooting in Southeast Albuquerque late Saturday left one person dead and three others in critical condition. Officer Chase Jewell, an ...
3
Police: Man shot at officers outside Walmart
ABQnews Seeker
Shooter, two more in custody, police ... Shooter, two more in custody, police say
4
A trying time for trout
ABQnews Seeker
Wildfires prompt fish rescues in NM ... Wildfires prompt fish rescues in NM habitats
5
Arrest warrant issued after man fires large gun inside ...
ABQnews Seeker
Allen Salazar, 52, faces charges of ... Allen Salazar, 52, faces charges of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and negligent use of a deadly weapon
6
Legislation expected to revive US technology
ABQnews Seeker
New CHIPS Act can help seed ... New CHIPS Act can help seed industry expansion in NM and elsewhere
7
Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph
ABQnews Seeker
A divided Congress gave final approval ... A divided Congress gave final approval Friday to Democrats' flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted ...
8
NM health order extended – with changes
ABQnews Seeker
Vaccine mandates, reporting have been modified Vaccine mandates, reporting have been modified
9
Election official says paper shortage won't impact NM ballots
2022 election
Outside ballot vendors assure state they ... Outside ballot vendors assure state they have enough paper for Nov. 8 general election
10
First baby gorilla born at ABQ BioPark Zoo in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gender reveal will come when Mom ... Gender reveal will come when Mom Samantha lets keepers get a closer look at her baby