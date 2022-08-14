The heat is ‘Hatching’

Hasn’t been hot enough for you this summer?

Well … “Hatch chile season has arrived and, at El Paisano, we have the most delicious and freshest Hatch for you” declares the Santa Fe supermarket on its Facebook page as chile stands begin to pop up there and elsewhere.

But, first, a little Hatch chile explainer for those who might not know – courtesy of the state Department of Agriculture.

“New Mexico chile is commonly labeled ‘Hatch’ chile, but did you know there is actually no chile pepper variety named Hatch?” the department says. “The name indicates an area where the chile peppers are grown” – in southern New Mexico.

“The New Mexican pod type was first grown commercially in the Hatch Valley and eventually spread to other areas around New Mexico,” the department further explains in its recent Facebook post. “Varieties of chile peppers that fall under the New Mexican pod type include: NuMex Big Jim, NuMex Joe E. Parker, NuMex Conquistador, Española Improved, Sandia, Anaheim and New Mexico 6-4. Each of these varieties packs a unique heat level that is more than simply ‘mild’ or ‘hot.’ ”

So, follow your nose to the roasting and get to tasting.