3 shot in SE Albuquerque Saturday night

Albuquerque police say a shooting in Southeast Albuquerque late Saturday left one person dead and three others in critical condition.

Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near Dorado Place and Central SE.

“Officers arrived and located three individuals who had gunshot injuries,” he said in a news release. “Of the three, one had succumbed to injuries on scene. The other two have been transported to a local area hospital, where they are in critical condition at this time.”

Jewell said homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately available.