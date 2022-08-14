Lindenmuth’s pressure pays off in win over friend Lovato

Close friends, close fight.

Bosque Farms’ Katherine Lindenmuth pounded out victory by split decision over Albuquerque’s Amanda Lovato in the six-round co-main event of a Legacy Promotions pro boxing card Saturday at Expo New Mexico.

The super flyweight main event between Albuquerque’s Abraham Perez and Californian Isaac Anguiano concluded after the Journal’s deadline.

Lindenmuth’s relentless pressure won over two of the judges, who scored it 59-55 and 58-56 in her favor. A third judge scored it 58-56 for Lovato (1-2-1), who fared well early in several rounds, only to be overtaken by Lindenmuth’s pressure.

The Journal scored it 59-55 for Lindenmuth (2-0).

Asked what she believed won the fight for her, Lindenmuth said, “My determination … “I trained so hard, and I have the heart.”

The two boxers are good friends, having sparred together in preparation for previous bouts.

In a featured heavyweight bout, Russian-born Leonid Grachev (5-0) defeated Los Lunas’ Manuel Eastman (3-7) by unanimous decision over six rounds.

Grachev, who trains in Albuquerque, had it all going in his victory over Eastman: height, reach, power, mobility, defense.

One scorecard, improbably, awarded Eastman two rounds, 58-56. The other two judges saw it 60-54.

Grachev hurt Eastman with two right hands to the temple in the third, but the bell rang before Grachev could take full advantage.

In other bouts:

Bekhzod Usmanov (pro debut), Albuquerque, weight unavailable, defeated Ricardo Alan Fernandez (3-14-4), Juarez, Chihuahua, weight unavailable, by four-round unanimous decision.

Daniel Gonzalez (3-0 3KO), Albuquerque, 146.4, defeated Ricardo Canales (0-1-1), Albuquerque, 145.4, 3rd-round TKO.

Cesar Alvarado (pro debut), El Paso, 178, defeated Daniel Flores Garcia (2-7, 1 KO), Albuquerque, 178, by four-round unanimous decision.

Jordan Gregory (2-3-2, no KOs), Albuquerque, 168.8, defeated Lorenzo Benavidez (3-4-1, 1 KO), Albuquerque, 169.6, by four-round unanimous decision.

Martin Armijo (pro debut), Albuquerque, 125.6, defeated Adrian Torres (pro debut), Albuquerque, 121, by third-round TKO.

Dwight Maters (pro debut), Albuquerque, 281.6, defeated Brandon Heredia (0-2), Belen, 213, by fourth-round TKO.

In a terrific debut, Armijo was simply too strong and skilled for Torres, the younger brother of popular Albuquerque welterweight Josh Torres, to handle.

A powerful Armijo right hand dropped Torres in the third round. Torres got to his feet, but his corner, having seen enough, threw in the towel.

The end came at 36 seconds of the third.

“Speed and power,” Armijo said afterward. “If the knockout comes, it comes.”

In an entertaining welterweight bout, Gonzales’ brutal body work gradually broke down a game Canales. Referee David Rios stopped the assault at 2 minutes, 50 seconds of the third.

Earlier in the round, Canales sank to the canvas after a blow that was ruled low.

Gregory defeated Benavidez because he was not too proud to do what some other much taller fighters did not do against him: catch his far shorter opponent coming in, then use lateral movement to frustrate the aggressive Benavidez’s charges.

The scores were 40-36, 40-36 and 39-37.

Alvarado, a 2021 Texas Golden Gloves champion, had too much skill and too much firepower for Flores Garcia. All three judges scored the bout a shutout, 40-36.

The evening began with a bout that materialized sometime between Friday’s weigh-in and Saturday’s first bell.

Usmanov, an MMA fighter from Tajikistan via Australia who now trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, got the nod from all three judges (39-37, 40-36, 39-37) against Fernandez, who landed some good shots and managed to show the showboating Usmanov — 9-4 in the cage — the MMA is not boxing.

The Journal scored the bout a draw, 38-38.

Maters, another Jackson-Wink MMA fighter (4-5 as an amateur), exploited his overwhelming size advantage in overpowering Heredia. Referee David Rios Stepped in at 1:35 of the fourth.