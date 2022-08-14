 80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group's early days - Albuquerque Journal

80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group’s early days

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — It’s been 80 years since the first Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marines, transmitting messages using a code based on their then-unwritten native language to confound Japanese military cryptologists during World War II — and Thomas H. Begay, one of the last living members of the group, still remembers the struggle.

“It was the hardest thing to learn,” the 98-year-old Begay said Sunday at a Phoenix ceremony marking the anniversary. “But we were able to develop a code that couldn’t be broken by the enemy of the United States of America.”

Hundreds of Navajos were recruited by the U.S. Marines to serve as Code Talkers during the war. Begay is one of three who is still alive to talk about it.

The Code Talkers participated in all assaults the Marines led in the Pacific from 1942 to 1945 including Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Peleliu and Iwo Jima.

They sent thousands of messages without error on Japanese troop movements, battlefield tactics and other communications crucial to the war’s ultimate outcome.

President Ronald Reagan established Navajo Code Talkers Day in 1982 and the Aug. 14 holiday honors all the tribes associated with the war effort.

It’s also an Arizona state holiday and Navajo Nation holiday on the vast reservation that occupies portions of northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

Begay and his family came from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Phoenix for Sunday’s event at the Wesley Bolin Plaza where a Navajo Code Talker statue is displayed.

Home » Around the Region » 80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group’s early days

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
3 shot in SE Albuquerque Saturday night
ABQnews Seeker
One of the people died at ... One of the people died at the scene near East Central and Tramway
2
Son of alleged shooter tied to killings of Muslim ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities: Cellphones of both men in ... Authorities: Cellphones of both men in 'general area' of shooting
3
Santa Fe's century-old Indian Market values tradition
ABQnews Seeker
Popular event continues to push the ... Popular event continues to push the boundaries that define Native art
4
80 years later, Navajo Code Talker marks group's early ...
Around the Region
It's been 80 years since the ... It's been 80 years since the first Navajo Code Talkers joined the Marines, transmitting messages using a code based on their then-unwritten native language ...
5
Ethics questioned as cannabis regulators join the private sector
ABQnews Seeker
Some are unsure if the state's ... Some are unsure if the state's 'revolving door' policy indeed curbs conflicts of interest
6
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
AP Feeds
A man drove his car into ... A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally ...
7
Police: Man shot at officers outside Walmart
ABQnews Seeker
Shooter, two more in custody, police ... Shooter, two more in custody, police say
8
County's cool with casitas
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County is ready for a ... Bernalillo County is ready for a new kind of tiny home. Meanwhile, county voters in November will have their say on $40.5M worth of ...
9
State Police: Carlsbad man shot by deputies was armed
ABQnews Seeker
State Police to confirm accounts of ... State Police to confirm accounts of the incident and provide a report to the DA's office
10
Upstart magazine Iconica showcases New Mexico lifestyle, artists
Arts
Quarterly publication features fashion, art and ... Quarterly publication features fashion, art and music across the state