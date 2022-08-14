 Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis - Albuquerque Journal

Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis

By Doug Ferguson / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and it didn’t get much easier from there.

The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning his ball was still touching the red hazard line when he was taking a penalty drop on the par-3 fourth hole during the third round on Saturday.

Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind. A victory Sunday would have made him No. 1 in the world. With the penalty, his score was adjusted to a 69 and he started the final round four shots behind.

He made only two birdies in a closing round of even-par 70th and tied for 13th. Smith declined to be interviewed after his round.

The penalty takes on heightened interest around Smith because of reports — which he has chosen to not discuss — that he will be the latest player to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup playoffs.

It also frustrated those taking part in daily fantasy leagues. Smith, a three-time winner this year and No. 2 in the world, was the favorite going the final round at the TPC Southwind.

Gary Young, the chief referee for the PGA Tour, said Smith was apprised when officials took a closer look at the replay. The rules allow what a player sees to take precedence over a zoomed view from television. Smith told Young the ball was definitely touching the line.

The presumption is that Smith wasn’t aware that when taking a drop from a penalty area, the entire golf ball must be in play and not touching any part of the line.

Even though Smith said his ball was touching part of the line, the bad break was how it unfolded. The PGA Tour has a rules official watching the broadcast, but he determined it was not enough to raise any questions.

“Just knowing the awkwardness of camera angles and that he was dropping in a really tight area there at No. 4, the geometry of the whole situation — he’s got basically a sliver he’s dropping the ball in — we felt very comfortable at that time that he was familiar with the rule,” Young said. “And that it was such a quick view of it that we had, at that time we decided it wasn’t worth following up on.”

Young said another official working the tournament happened to be watching a rebroadcast Saturday night and they decided to take another look.

“The committee decided to look into it a little further,” he said.

That’s when they found Smith as he arrived to start warming up for the final round, asked him about the drop and had no choice but to penalize him.

“I thought it was simply going to be a situation where I asked Cam the question and he was going to (say) that he was comfortable that his ball was outside the penalty area,” Young said. “When I asked him the question, unfortunately, he said to me, ‘No, the ball was definitely touching the line.’ So at that point, there’s no turning back.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » Sports » Pro » Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Boxing: Perez prevails over Anguiano in main event at ...
Boxing/MMA
In a largely tactical fight between ... In a largely tactical fight between two talented young boxers, experience counts. Albuquerque’s Abraham Perez defeated Californian Isaac Anguiano by unanimous decision Saturday in ...
2
Isotopes pushing for series wins in season's home stretch
Featured Sports
not only player development — is ... not only player development — is a priority, the standings would suggest things aren't going well for Albuquerque's Triple-A baseball team. But even at ...
3
Sports Speak Up! Watching Faldo ride off into the ...
Featured Sports
MANY TEARS were shed at the ... MANY TEARS were shed at the Wyndham Classic with Sir Nick Faldo saying goodbye as the leading golf analyst alongside CBS' Jim Nantz. With ...
4
Isotopes' Week of Wynton is emotional for Isotopes too
Featured Sports
Two former first round picks were ... Two former first round picks were blown away this week seeing Wynton Bernard get called up to the big leagues after 11 years in ...
5
Rockies' Bernard makes MLB debut after decade in minors
Featured Sports
Wynton Bernard finally got his chance ... Wynton Bernard finally got his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres, and ...
6
Reliever Ken Giles designated for assignment by Mariners
Featured Sports
Right-hander Ken Giles, an Albuquerque native, ... Right-hander Ken Giles, an Albuquerque native, was designated for assignment Friday by the Seattle Mariners, who had signed the reliever last year when he ...
7
Tears of joy fill Isotopes' locker room after Bernard ...
ABQnews Seeker
After more than 1,000 games and ... After more than 1,000 games and a decade in the minors, Wynton Bernard gets his Major League call up to the Colorado Rockies.
8
Isotopes to celebrate Al Hurricane on Friday
Featured Sports
Al Hurricane is part of the ... Al Hurricane is part of the soundtrack to backyard barbecues, family get-togethers and summer nights ...
9
Pint's baseball return brings former top pick to 'Topes
Featured Sports
From 2016 first round draft pick ... From 2016 first round draft pick to 2021 MLB retiree, Riley Pint is back in the game with the Isotopes and loving baseball again.