A McDonald’s in northwest Albuquerque caught fire on Sunday, though no customers or staff were injured.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Albert Herren said in an email that firefighters were called to the 5300 block of Quail NW around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was billowing out of the front door and eaves. The building had already been evacuated.

It took about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control, Herren said. Damage was mostly contained to the void space of the ceiling, he said.