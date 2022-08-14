QB Aden Chavez returns to Cibola HS

Aden Chavez is back.

The Cibola High quarterback who moved to Florida recently in an attempt to generate more recruiting interest from colleges, has not only returned to New Mexico, but has already practiced late last week with the Cougars, the Journal learned Sunday.

Chavez did not respond to a text message seeking comment on Sunday afternoon.

The news of his return was confirmed by Cougars coach Chris Howe, who declined comment as to the reasons for Chavez being back.

Chavez has been starting for Cibola since he was a freshman. Last season, in a 6-6 junior season, he threw for 3,075 yards, with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His completion rate was 62.1%.

But despite his experience and numbers, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound pro-style QB, who was second-team all-state in Class 6A last year, didn’t have any Division I scholarship offers. He moved to Florida, to Holy Trinity High in Melbourne, Florida.

It appears he would be eligible to be play right away for Cibola, and that certainly would alter the landscape for the Cougars, as they have one of the best group of returning receivers in the state, in any classification.