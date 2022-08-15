M’tucci’s founders branch into homebuilding business

Italian food isn’t on the menu for M’tucci’s Restaurants founders Jeff Spiegel and Katie Gardner.

The two are heading in a different direction with their latest business venture, building sustainable home developments under the name Spiegel-Kinsley Construction, with son-in-law Evan Kinsley. Spiegel is the founding partner of the new firm, and Kinsley is serving as the lead general contractor, president and partner, according to a company news release.

The newly formed company has listed one of its finished properties on the market at a price tag of $1.1 million, and there are 11 others currently under construction in a development located in Las Placitas, according to a company spokesperson.

“At M’tucci’s Restaurants, we make as many of our ingredients as we can in house, and we are intentional about how we source the rest of our ingredients,” Spiegel said in a statement. “We are bringing that same philosophy to homebuilding. Our homes create a new standard of what homes should be — beautiful, sustainable and built to last.”

Each home in the company’s first development is between 2,700 and 3,000 square feet with up to 1,500 square feet of outdoor covered space.

According to the news release, sent out last Friday, Spiegel-Kinsley Construction’s focus is on net-zero homes — homes that produce more energy than they use — built with sustainable building materials, energy recovery ventilators, electric car charging stations, xeriscape native to the area and low-input landscapes.

More information is available at www.spiegel-kinsley.com.