 Lights, camera, Rio Rancho! Production company opens film studio - Albuquerque Journal

Lights, camera, Rio Rancho! Production company opens film studio

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Edit House Productions recently opened a studio in Rio Rancho which will be used for in-house projects and the film industry. (Courtesy of Edit House Productions)

Studio space is in demand in New Mexico.

That’s exactly the reason Edit House Productions decided to expand to its own film studio. It is located at 640 Quantum Road NE in Rio Rancho.

Ed Smith, co-owner of Edit House Productions, said its new location in Rio Rancho will add more options for the film industry, as well as to the company itself.

For 22 years, Edit House has created documentaries and long-format videos.

Smith said for some of its productions, the company often found it difficult to find the studio space to film projects.

“We had a project with Finn Wolfhard from ‘Stranger Things’ and we couldn’t find any studio space to film,” Smith said. “We ended up taking a portable green screen to Finn’s house to finish the project for the production.”

The film and video production studio fills about 2,000 square feet.

It also has 13-foot ceilings, 50-foot black walls as well as 400 amp electrical, two roll-up doors, and adjacent restroom/dressing area with color-temperature adjustable lighted mirror.

A floor-to-ceiling green screen area and audio recording booth are also available.

Smith says the facility will be used for Edit House clients as well as for daily, weekly or long-term rental for other film or video production companies.

“For us, it offers us a space to complete our projects,” he said. “Within the film industry, it’s ideal for an independent film, second unit, documentary or a TV show. There are plenty of possibilities for utilizing this space.”

Smith says there are two full editing suites running on Adobe software.

The studio’s cameras include two Netflix-compliant, matched FX-9 Sony cameras, a teleprompter, portable lighting, grip and other equipment.

Smith says the company is currently working on a project with New Mexico native and retired astronaut Harrison Schmitt.

“The plan is for the films to go into the National Archives,” Smith said. “These are the types of projects that Edit House has taken on for years.”

