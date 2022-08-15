Briefcase: Community bank names new executive

Erin Dominguez has joined the New Mexico Bank & Trust leadership team as the sales market manager and senior vice president.

Dominguez has more than a decade of experience leading retail banking teams. Previously, she was district manager for U.S. Bank. Dominguez is chair of Junior Achievement, finance chair and secretary for National Hispanic Cultural Center and board member for the Rio Rancho Chamber of Commerce.

New Mexico Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a community bank with more than $2.6 billion in assets and 22 offices located in central, northern and eastern New Mexico.